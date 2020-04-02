Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Follows In Her Dad’s Footsteps

Tonight, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are performing a concert live in their home studio and it’s being broadcast on CBS. While you’re watching their performance, you will no doubt wonder about their children and family and what they’re up to these days. Garth Brooks’ daughter, Allie Colleen, is following in her dad’s footsteps.

Allie Colleen Brooks is following in her dad’s footsteps. She’s a talented country singer herself. Her Facebook page has more than 43,000 followers.

And if you hear her sing, you know she’s super talented. Here are some examples.

And here she is singing another song on her YouTube channel.

It was almost one year ago that she opened at her dream venue in Tulsa, she wrote on Facebook.

Here she is with her whole family.

She recently shared that with everything going on in the world, working out is one of the only things keeping her sane right now.

For a quarantine challenge she wrote: “Quarantine Challenge: nominations are on my story but just wanted to check in and say if you’re having a hard time being motivated during these weird times.. you are not aloneeeee. But remember food is fuel, remember that when deciding what to put in your tank🤘🏼.”

In an interview with The Boot, she said that musical ability isn’t genetic, despite what people might think.

“I feel like a lot of people came in to write with so-and-so’s daughter, thinking that because of genetics or something silly like that that I’m gonna be this exceptionally amazing writer,” she told The Boot. “I try to leave all that stuff at the door… I tend to go the other way, and think, ‘Well, I’m a great writer, but I’m not any better than, you know, the greatest writers in this town.'”

She said the first thing people should know about her is that she’s a work in progress and she’s just figuring things out day by day. In fact, that’s why her first single was called Work in Progress.

Her stage name is Allie Colleen so she can avoid being compared to her dad and having all that pressure, The Boot reported. Her grandmother’s name was Colleen Carroll and she was a singer too.

She said: “I always thought it was the coolest thing: My grandpa told us about the day he met our grandma. He was just in from the military. He went to a bar, and he just heard her sing. He was like, ‘I’m going to marry her.'”

She says that her favorite song by her dad is “When You Come Back to Me.” But she’s not a fan of “Friends in Low Places.”

She’s also a fan of her dad’s wife and her stepmom, Trisha Yearwood.

Colleen said that after her dad divorced her mom, Garth Brooks often just cooked frozen chicken and boxed macaroni and cheese, Good Housekeeping shared. But once he and Yearwood started dating, that changed and all the children were “real excited” about it.

