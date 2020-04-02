Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Houses: Where Do They Call Home?

Tonight is the Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood live concert special, airing from their in-home studio. But while they’re sheltering in place in this home, they actually have many houses that they call their own. Here are more details about their homes and where they live.

They Have Owned Homes in Nashville, Oklahoma & Malibu

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been married since 2005. The powerhouse country music couple has owned homes in Nashville, Oklahoma, and Malibu. Their homes are currently in Nashville and Oklahoma, since they sold the Malibu home a few years back.

Their Nashville home was built in 1970 and is on a 19.8-acre lot with a pool, garage, and large basement, Velvet Ropes shared. It’s in Goodlettsville, Tennessee near Nashville. You can see photos of their Tennesse home here. They built the home on property that Brooks already owned and that he had been building up since the 1990s.

Here are some photos from the Tennessee property.

According to People Magazine, they spent their first holiday in the home in 2018, three years after they bought it. Brooks said they built the house exactly as Yearwood wanted it, but they had to delay moving in until Brooks’ tour ended in 2017. In 2014, the couple listed Yearwood’s Brentwood, Tennessee home for sale for $2.2 million, Today reported.

They also own a home in Oklahoma that they bought before moving to Tennessee. This home is near where Brooks’ children live. It’s a $3.5 million home that’s a little more than 14,000-square-feet in size on 2.4 acres in Owasso, Oklahoma, Velvet Ropes reported. It has seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, two kitchens, a gym, a large garage, and a screening room. (Variety reported that this home is 18,000-square feet and that Yearwood had actually bought it before she and Brooks got married.)

You can see photos of their Oklahoma home here.

The couple sold their home in Malibu in 2016, Variety reported. The beach home was sold for about $7 million to an internet entrepreneur who owned a neighboring property. Brooks and Yearwood had bought the property in 2008 for less than $5 million. It’s in a gated enclave and is about 4,200-square feet. The home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with a fireplace, a kitchen with skylights, a library with large bookshelves, and more. They had an outdoor fireplace, shaded lounging, and a basketball court.

But Yearwood and Brooks aren’t just concerned about their own homes. In 2015, they helped build 21 homes in Nashville for other people with Habitat for Humanity, Sounds Like Nashville reported.

More than 500 volunteers helped with the effort. This was the tenth Habitat for Humanity event that Brooks and Yearwood had helped with.

Yearwood told Sounds Like Nashville: “Writing a check is good, and signing a T-shirt that goes for auction is good. But showing up and getting your hands dirty, and building along side the person who’s gonna live in that house, to get to have that kind of community?… It lifts our spirits to be a part of something for someone else.”

Former President Jimmy Carter said about Brooks and Yearwood: “Garth and Trisha are our two best volunteers. Not only do they work all day, they stay at the end of the day and clean up the site — that’s not usual superstar behavior.”

