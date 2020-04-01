Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Live Facebook Concert Earns a CBS Show

Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, musicians have begun live streaming concerts straight from their living rooms. Now, in what will be an expansion of the types of shows they’ve already done on Facebook, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are airing a one-hour special concert on CBS.

The concert will be broadcast from the studio where Brooks has been broadcasting live on Facebook in his show “Inside Studio G.”

The CBS special airs on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Read on to learn more details about how the live CBS special became a reality for Brooks and Yearwood.

CBS Made the Concert a Show After Hearing About the Popularity

In an announcement, CBS said the idea for the special came after they heard there were 5.2 million viewers during Brooks and Yearwood’s performing from their homes.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” said CBS’ executive VP for specials, music and live events in a statement. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

The live concert on Brooks’ Facebook did cause a temporary interruption in Facebook Live, which led to some viewers not being able to tune in until they could watch the video later. Brooks later archived the video so it would stay up.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement announcing the show. They added that they and CBS “will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

The Special Is Filmed Without a Live Audience

Though the special will be filmed, CBS said that it would be filmed without a live audience and with only minimal crew, all of whom will be practicing social distancing. There will be extensive safety precautions in place during the show.

The concert will consist of songs requested by members of the Facebook Live audience from Monday, March 30. Brooks also posted on Instagram asking for song requests from his followers, writing “Join us for #GarthAndTrishaLIVE on @cbstv this Wednesday at 9 pm ET! love, g.”

Brooks told “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell that even though he’s been successful, he has learned that adversity makes people stronger and helps them bounce back during tough times.

“You’ve got a bow and arrow, right?” Brooks said. “The only way that arrow is going to go far at all is it’s got to address resistance, right. So for every dreamer out there, when you hear ‘no, it cannot be done, just let it keep comin’ … Because once they let go of that arrow, all those no’s, all those impossibles are what’s gonna fuel you to turn those dreams into reality.”

