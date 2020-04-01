Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Live At-Home Special: Time & Channel

Tonight, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are treating all of us to a special performance live from their home recording studio. For one hour only, viewers can watch them perform live and get a much-needed respite from coronavirus news and worries. The special is called Garth & Trisha Live! Here are all the details on how to watch on TV tonight.

The Event Begins at 9 PM Eastern

Tonight’s live event will kick off at 9 p.m. Eastern and last for one hour. This will air at 8 p.m. Central. According to TV Guide, the show is airing at 9 p.m. Pacific on the West Coast (so it won’t technically be live there — it will be airing delayed) and 8 p.m. Mountain time. If you’re wanting to watch it live in a time zone where it won’t be live on TV, then you try watching online instead.

You Can Watch on TV on CBS

To find out what channel your local CBS station is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CBS is on for you.

The description for the event on TV Guide reads: “Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will perform live from their home recording studio. This is an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time.”

Their Event on Facebook Live Crashed the Site

This event is guaranteed to be watched by a lot of people simultaneously as it airs. When they held an event on Facebook Live it actually crashed the site as around 3.4 million people tried to watch simultaneously (other sources say the viewers were closer to 5.2 million.) They took requests from fans and the huge popularity inspired tonight’s event.

For the Facebook Live event, they performed Whiskey to Wine, Thicker than Blood, Golden Rings, and Shallow, USA Today reported. At one point, Yearwood played Brooks’ guitar for a surprised audience. “Do not panic,” she said jokingly. Brooks joked back that he had never seen her play and she said, “You’ll see why I quit.”

They joked about how he had pitched songs for her to record that he later took back. It was a glimpse into their lives and fans loved it. Now fans are hoping for the same type of casual “we’re inviting you into our home” type of feel for tonight’s performance too.

CBS describes tonight’s event as “an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time.”

There will be no live audience and just a minimal crew practicing social distancing during the performance.

In a statement, Brooks and Yearwood also said that as part of tonight’s performance, CBS is donating $1 million to charities combating COVID-19.

Jack Sussman, executive vice president of CBS’ specials, music, and live events told Rolling Stone: “After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way. With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

