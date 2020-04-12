Gas Stations That Are Open on Easter Sunday 2020

Happy Easter 2020! The holiday is typically a good excuse to take a road trip to visit with family and friends. The coronavirus outbreak may have shifted those plans for millions of people, but if you still plan on hitting the road today, you may be wondering which stores along the route are open or closed.

Gas stations and convenience stores generally remain open on Easter. These stores are designated as “essential businesses” so they did not shut down due to COVID-19. And even if an individual convenience store closed early for the holiday, pay-at-the-pump options are typically available 24/7.

Some of the gas stations you can expect to remain open include the following:

Speedway: The gas pumps and convenience stores are operating on normal business hours nationwide, Heavy confirmed with a spokesperson over the phone. Speedway is known for remaining open on all major holidays in the United States. You can check for Speedway locations nearest you here.

BP: All BP stations in the United States are independently owned and operated and the decision to stay open or close is left to the individual owners. But BP’s director of media affairs, Michael Abendhoff, confirmed to Heavy that the parent company was not advising stations to close, either for the holiday or due to the coronavirus. Find BP locations here.

Kwik Trip: All stores are open for regular business hours on Easter Sunday, according to the company’s public relations department. The chain typically remains open 365 days per year. Find specific Kwik Trip locations and their regular hours here.

Shell: This chain is another one that is typically open every day of the year. Shell’s station locator function on its website also includes the specific amenities available at each location, such as a car wash and public bathrooms, and the specific fuel types available. Find Shell locations and hours here.

Drivers in eastern states and the midwest can also expect these convenience stores and their gas pumps to remain open:

As referenced at the beginning of this post, drivers can typically expect to be able to fill up the gas tank and pay-at-the-pump even if the connecting convenience store is closed. For example, Meijer stores have reduced hours for Easter Sunday. The stores are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but the fuel pumps are available 24/7.

However, stores such as Costco are the exception. According to Valuewalk, Costco customers can fill up on gas only when the stores are open. Costco closes each year for Easter, July 4, Labor Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day.

But gas stations and their convenience stores are not your only option if you need to stop along your route for a snack. Restaurants nationwide have closed their dining rooms due to the coronavirus, but on Easter Sunday, there are several drive-thrus open for business. McDonald’s, Burger King, White Castle and Sonic are all open for the holiday. Restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera, Waffle House and Cracker Barrel are also open for takeout.

