Gene Dynarski: ‘Seinfield’ & Batman Actor Dies at 86

Actor Gene Dynarski has died at the age of 86. The news of Dynarski’s was shared by playwright Ernest Kearney, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor died on February 27, 2020, in a rehabilitation center in Studio City, Los Angeles, according to the report.

Dynarski’s cause of death has not been revealed. The actor was known for such roles as Izzy Mandelbaum Jr in Seinfield, Benedict in the 1960s Batman TV series and Ike in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Dynarski, whose birth name is Eugene Dynarski, was born on September 13, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York.

This story is still developing.

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Boost Your Immune System?