Is Giant Eagle Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Giant Eagle will close all of its stores on April 12, Easter Sunday, 2020. The store closes at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, and will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2020, for seniors and people with compromised immune systems, according to WTAE.

Giant Eagle Easter Hours 2020

Giant Eagle is closing all of its stores on Easter Sunday, according to WTAE. This includes all Giant Eagle and Market District stores, as well as in-store pharmacies and all GetGo locations.

The stores will close at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Giant Eagle will have a special opening for seniors and people with compromised immune systems. This takes place between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday. The store will reopen for seniors, people with compromised immune systems and differently-abled people at 6 a.m. Monday. The store will open for its standard shopping at 7 a.m. Monday. Standalone GetGo locations will close at 10 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

“Our Team Members have been working around the clock to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests and to ensure access to essential food, fuel and medicines, and we cannot thank them enough for their heroic efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “We thank our guests for helping us recognize our Team Members in this special way and encourage everyone in our communities to please keep these closures in mind as you plan your food, fuel and prescription needs next week.”

Giant Eagle Coronavirus News

Giant Eagle is taking additional steps to keep its customers and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic. They are taking additional steps to keep their stores clean and hygienic, and offering additional shopping hours for seniors, those who are differently-abled, and people with compromised immune systems.

“Our Team Members and guests are all part of our Giant Eagle family. And, the safety and well-being of the Team Members who bring our stores to life every day, and the guests who rely on us to help them feed and care for their families are always our most important priority,” said an online statement. “As we continue to stay on top of events locally and around the nation, please know that we recognize the important role and responsibility that our Giant Eagle and Market District stores, pharmacies, and GetGo locations have across our communities. We believe that it is our duty to keep our Team Members safe and healthy, provide fresh, wholesome food, and do our very best to ensure our guests have access to what they want and need.”

Giant Eagle has 32,000 employees, and the company is taking steps toward keeping them safe and healthy and enabling them to make the bests decisions for them and their families, the statement said.

The statement further outline the steps that Giant Eagle is taking to keep their customers safe.

The statement said:

Giant Eagle has long been known for stepping up and leading the way in times like this. Throughout our company history, Giant Eagle has held a strong reputation for safety, and has taken pride in doing so. We employ a wide range of processes and procedures in all of our facilities to ensure the food we offer every day to our guests is safe and available. During this time, we are ramping up our efforts to go above and beyond these standards. This includes: More frequently cleaning our restrooms, checkout lanes and payment touch pads.

Stressing to all Team Members and guests the importance of taking preventative measures outlined by the CDC, particularly the need for anyone not feeling well to avoid visiting our supermarkets and GetGo locations.

Working very closely with our supply partners to keep our shelves stocked with the items you need most, including fresh foods, cleaning supplies, and medications.

Ensuring that options are available for those not feeling well or looking for alternatives to coming into a store. Our Giant Eagle Curbside Pickup & Delivery for grocery needs, our drive-thru pharmacies for medication needs, and GetGo mobile ordering for quick in-and-out service are staffed and ready.

Managing our available inventory at each store by asking our guests to be mindful of how much of each item they purchase so that we can make these essential items accessible to all our friends and neighbors.

