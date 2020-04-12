Are Giant Food Stores Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Yes, Giant Food stores are opened on Easter Sunday. The grocery stores will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m. ET. They will open the following day, Monday, April 13, at 6 a.m. ET and resume their normal hours.

“We hope everyone, including our hardworking associates, finds a way to relax and celebrate the holiday with loved ones,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Please be advised that we will be operating on updated hours so that our store teams can take a much-deserved break to spend extra time with their families over the holiday. Thank you to all of our hardworking associates! Have a happy and safe holiday!”

To protect costumers and employees from the coronavirus, Giant Food stores has implemented new rules. “Giant Food is continuing to adapt to the health and safety needs of our customers and associates during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company announced. “In order to protect the communities we serve, we will be implementing a number of store updates in the coming week.”

How Giant Food Is Trying to Keep Customers Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Limits to Customers in Stores

Although they’re not legally required to by law in Virginia, Maryland, or Washington D.C., Giant Food is limiting the number of people allowed in each store to reduce capacity to 20 percent. “We will have store associates monitoring this and we ask for your help by adhering to this policy change,” the company said in a statement. “As such, we encourage our customers to shop with as few family members as possible.”

One-Way Directional Signage

To assist with and control customer flow, Giant Food has added directional signage to the aisles. This is meant to help promote social distancing, too. “We ask that you follow the arrows while shopping and be mindful of your distance from our associates who may be working in-aisle to restock shelves,” the company said.

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for Associates

All employees at Giant Food have been given plastic face shields. They are also trying to garner face masks and are asking all their associates to wear them, as recommended by the CDC.

Early Safety Measures Giant Food Took

Other steps Giant Food has taken to ensure safety was installing plexiglass shields at cash registers, pharmacies, and customer service desks; adding social distancing markers so people know to stay six feet away from each other; they’ve increased the cleaning and sanitation of “high-touch” areas throughout the stores; they have cut back on store hours so associates have more time to clean and restock the shelves safely; they’ve created special shopping hours for people with compromised immune systems and senior citizens and they’re offering “contactless” delivery, which means the driver will leave the groceries at your door.

“We have made, and will continue to make, countless difficult decisions to adjust our operations and make the shopping environment in our stores as safe as possible,” Giant Food said in a statement. “From our perspective, none of our decisions have been perfect, but at the heart of every decision was our desire to do our best for our associates, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

They added: “We hope that you enjoy the time spent with your families this week and that you are able to find joy, peace, and gratitude in the moments you can share.”

