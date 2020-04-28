Gigi Hadid Pregnant with Zayn Malik’s Baby

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with on-again-off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, according to TMZ.

Family sources tell the outlet that the 25-year-old supermodel is 20 weeks along.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Gigi and Zayn have been staying at Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania.

The pair started dating in 2015, and announced their split in 2018. They were on-and-off again until this past January, when reports surfaced that they were officially back together.

This past weekend, Gigi posted a photo of her and Zayn for the first time in months. The pic shows Gigi, her sister, Bella, and Zayn posing with for her 25th birthday.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.