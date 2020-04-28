Are Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Married or Engaged?

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married or engaged? Fans are even more curious about their relationship status than ever, given the news that Hadid is pregnant, per a TMZ report. Shortly after, “Zigi” started trending on Twitter.

Hadid and Malik have had an on-again, off-again romance that has spanned years. It wasn’t clear that the model and singer were back together in recent months, but Hadid confirmed their relationship on April 26th, in an Instagram post celebrating her 25th birthday.

Hadid, Malik, and Hadid’s family (including her sister, Bella, and her mother, Yolanda) have been living at her mother’s Pennsylvania farm throughout the coronavirus lockdown. According to TMZ, family sources say Hadid is five months along in her pregnancy.

Neither Hadid nor Malik have confirmed the TMZ report about their alleged pregnancy. They also have not hinted at an engagement or marriage, though they both have been notoriously tight-lipped about their romance in the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hadid & Malik Started Dating in 2015, & Most Recently Got Back Together This Winter

Hadid and Malik rose to fame alongside one another. They began dating in 2015, and broke up in 2018, before reports emerged that they had gotten back together in December 2019.

On Valentine’s Day, Hadid posted an Instagram of Malik at her family’s Pennsylvania farm, confirming their reconciliation. She wrote, “Z on the farm. December 2019.”

In a recent interview, Hadid spoke about her desire to have a family. To I-D Magazine in February, she said,

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.