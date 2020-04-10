Is Good Friday 2020 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks & the Stock Market Open?

Good Friday is NOT a federal holiday, so most banks will be open on Friday, April 10 this year. Although most federal services still operate on Good Friday, the stock market is the exception: the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed all day on April 10 to observe Good Friday.

The market will reopen on Monday, April 13 and proceed with its normal hours – opening at 9:30 a.m. EST and closing at 4 p.m. EST. The next market holiday is Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 25, 2020, although the hours will be reduced the Friday before, on May 22.

Read on for a complete rundown of the stock market holiday schedule.

The Stock Market Observes 17 Holidays Each Year With Either Full Closures or Reduced Hours

There are two rules that dictate stock market closures during holidays, according to the Nasdaq website. The first rule is that “if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday,” and the second is “if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.”

The stock market closes for the full day on the holidays stated below, but there are also a few days that the market closes early for. The hours will be reduced later in 2020 to accommodate Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the NYSE website. Check out a full list of the federal holidays that lead the NYSE to close below (minus Good Friday, which is not a federal holiday):

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 20)

President’s Day (February 17)

Good Friday (April 10)

Memorial Day (May 25)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day Monday (September 7)

Thanksgiving Day (November 26)

Christmas Day (December 25)

The Nasdaq holiday schedule is very similar to NYSE, with the same limited trading hours during half days. Nasdaq observes the following holidays with either reduced hours or closures, according to the website:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

President’s Day/Washington’s Birthday

Maundy Thursday

Good Friday

Friday before Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Day before Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Friday after Thanksgiving

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve

Good Friday is Not a Federal Holiday, so Banks Typically Remain Open

Good Friday is not a federal holiday in the U.S., which means most federal services, including banks, garbage delivery, postal services and parks typically remain open. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many banks have closed their lobbies and limited services to drive-up only, so we encourage readers to keep that in mind when venturing out on Friday.

Although most banks will be open on April 10, we always recommend calling your local branch to be sure of the hours of operation, as some may vary depending on your location. Many bank branches located inside grocery and department stores have already been temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus, so customers will be limited in where they can go. Expect longer wait times than usual, as well as longer lines to the ATM.