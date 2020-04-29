Gordon Ramsay Missed Wife Tana Giving Birth to 4 of Their 5 Children

Chef Gordon Ramsay is guest-starring as a judge on FOX’s hit singing competition series, The Masked Singer, on Wednesday night as the “The Battle of The Sixes: The Final 6” compete. While the 53-year-old star of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, will sit alongside the series’ regular judges: Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, the Masterchef host will be back on TV on June 7, when his National Geographic series’ Uncharted returns with all-new episodes.

Ramsay has traveled the world and appeared on dozens of TV series throughout his career, however, the one place the celebrity chef could not be found, in the delivery room with wife Tana Ramsay, with whom he shares five children. In fact, Ramsay was only present for one of his kids‘ births, his youngest son, Oscar, on April 1, 2019.

Ramsay and Tana, 45, who tied the knot on December 21, 1996, are also parents to Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. As for why he never join his wife in the delivery room the past two decades, Ramsay explained to Australian Women’s Weekly in his famously terse Hell’s Kitchen hosting demeanor, “Tana didn’t f***ing want me there!”

However, Ramsay knew how this would look to the outside world. “All of a sudden, [I’m] denounced as this oaf,” he added. So, when Oscar was due to arrive in April 2019, the famous chef refused to be banned from the delivery room.

“I said, ‘F*** it,’ I’m going to be there,” Ramsay said, and explained that Tana happily acquiesced. On the day of Oscar’s birth, it became readily apparent that there’s a reason Tana kept him out of the already highly stressful room. Within seconds of Oscar’s arrival, Ramsay passed out cold.

After Tana gave birth via C-section, the nurse was in the process of handing over his newborn son, Ramsay fainted for the first time in his life. “It was hot in there,” Ramsay claimed. “There was no air conditioning, and the floor looked the middle of a f***in’ abattoir.”

Turns out Tana, his wife of nearly 25 years, knew what was best for him. She knew her famously tough chef husband couldn’t hack it in the delivery room. “I’m not good at that stuff,” Ramsay admitted. “I know my strengths and that was my weakness.”

While Staying at Home Amid Coronavirus, The Foul-Mouthed Chef Becomes an Absolute Softie Around Baby Oscar

While Ramsay has been safely social distancing at home amid coronavirus, the five-time father has been cooking a gourmet lot of meals at home, bike-riding, and sharing photos and videos on social media of him playing with Oscar. It’s wildly entertaining to hear the hot-headed chef viewers are used to seeing on TV so sweetly playing with his child.

Ramsay, who became the first Scottish chef to earn 3-Michelin star rating, owns 35 restaurants around the world, all of which have temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 19, he shared a letter to Gordon Ramsay restaurant employees in London, where 17 of his restaurants are located. He captioned the post by writing, “As the Pandemic continues to grow a note from me about our restaurants in London. Be safe and take care of each other in these challenging times Gx.”

