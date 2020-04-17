Haley Cureton’s Instagram Shows Where She Is Now

Haley Cureton is one of the contestants for the hit Netflix dating show, Too Hot to Handle. Cureton is a Florida native. She’s currently a college student at the University of North Florida. She grew up in Jacksonville, Florida.

The premise for the new Netflix show reads, “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

Here’s what you need to know about what Cureton has been up to since Too Hot to Handle finished filming:

Haley Cureton Instagram: the Florida Native Hasn’t Posted Recently, Besides Posts Advertising the Show’s Release

Cureton has not posted much on her Instagram since January, besides a pair of posts to encourage her 14,000 followers to watch the Netflix show.

According to Women’s Health Magazine, Cureton was deemed the COED Girl of the Day in 2018. The bio for Cureton reads in part,

Today, we feature Haley Cureton, a student at the University of North Florida. Haley is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority on campus. Zeta Tau Alpha — which was founded on October 15, 1898, at the Virginia State Female Normal School now known as Longwood University — has nearly 164 active collegiate chapter across the country, with the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation focusing on efforts in breast cancer education.

Cureton’s Instagrams tend to feature short captions. In one of her longer posts, she wrote, “U ever get ready for class but then u feeling yourself so u end up going somewhere else cause that happens to me every day”

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read if you want to be surprised by the Netflix show.

Cureton was eventually kicked off of Too Hot to Handle in episode five after the robot, Lana, told her, “Insufficient progress has been made. You time in the retreat is over.”

Francesca Farago, Cureton’s in-house bestie, told Women’s Health, “I was very sad when she left. It was extremely upsetting because she was my best friend in the house, and I confided in her. She always had my back 100-percent, but it was foreseen that she was gonna go.”

Cureton, for her part, seems happy to promote the show on social media. She wrote on April 17, “Could you resist me for 100k ?😏 stream me b*tch @netflix”

For having over 14,000 followers, Cureton has very few posts on her feed, with only 20 photos currently public.