Hallmark Schedule: When Is the Next New Movie?

Hallmark’s special Spring Fling series has come to an end. Instead of a new movie, Hallmark is airing a Matchmaker Mysteries movie tonight on the Hallmark Channel. With production all shaken up because of the coronavirus pandemic, when can you expect a new original Hallmark movie? Here’s what we know so far about the schedule.

Please note that Hallmark’s schedules are subject to change. This is what we know so far about when you can expect a new Hallmark movie to air.

Hallmark Channel Schedule for New Movies

On Saturday, April 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark Channel is airing Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance. This is the premiere of the second movie in the Matchmaker series.

On Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern, the season finale for When Calls the Heart airs. Then at 9 p.m. Eastern, you can watch When Hope Calls on The Hallmark Channel.

There is no new movie currently scheduled for Saturday, May 2 on The Hallmark Channel. Love and Sunshine will repeat at 8 p.m. Eastern followed by Love Fall and Order at 10 p.m. Eastern.

On Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Good Witch premieres its new season. It will air every Sunday night.

On Saturday, May 9, there also aren’t any new movies scheduled to premiere. A repeat of Love Romance & Chocolate will air at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by The Last Bridesmaid at 10 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday, May 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern, the first new Hallmark movie airs. This one is called How to Train Your Husband. It stars Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase, Peri Gilpin, Karla Mosley, and Andre Hall.

The description reads: “Jillian is a successful marriage therapist and best-selling author. Her career is going just as planned but her own marriage with grad school sweetheart Justin isn’t as successful. Jillian is an expert in marriages and has wisdom to spare for her clients but seldom listens to her own advice. With help from her mother and friends Nicole and Aaron, Jillian is hoping to figure out “the secrets to a happy marriage.” But when Jillian finally realizes how she’s taken Justin for granted and wants to make amends, it might be too late.”

On June 6, 2020, Hallmark Channel is scheduled to air Country at Heart at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Jessy Schram, Niall Matter, and Lucas Bryant.

The description reads: “A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song…and true love.”

On June 13, Hallmark Channel is airing Love in the Forecast at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell. The description reads: “After swearing off dating for a full year, Leah quickly learns her new commitment has made her a magnet for men.”

On June 20, Hallmark Channel is airing Love Under the Olive Tree at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Tori Anderson and Benjamin Hollingsworth. The description reads: “An annual olive oil contest pits rival families against each other with more than just a cash prize at stake – a property line dispute will go in favor of whichever family’s entry earns top honors. When feisty Nicole and competitive Jake face-off, they never expected sparks to fly.”

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Schedule for New Movies

On Saturday, April 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance. This is the premiere of the second movie in the Matchmaker series. It’s airing at the same time on The Hallmark Channel. It’s retiring again on Sunday night, April 26.

On May 2, encores of Good Witch movies will be airing that Saturday night.

On May 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern, an encore of Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery will air.

On Saturday, May 9, an encore of Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver will air at 8 p.m. Eastern.

On Sunday, May 10, enjoy an encore of Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence at 8 p.m. Eastern. It originally aired last May.

On Saturday, May 16, an encore presentation of Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance is scheduled.

On June 28, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is scheduled to air Midway to Love at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine.

The description reads: “Dr. Rachel August is the host of her own televised therapy show in New York City. When the network announces that her show is changing to a tabloid shock-fest Rachel retreats home to try and figure out her next move. While there, Rachel reconnects with her old high school boyfriend, Mitchell, who is back in town working as a fourth-grade teacher.”

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates