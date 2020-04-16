Halston Sage, Zac Efron’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

This year, Zac Efron is rumored to have gotten back together with his previous co-star Halston Sage. The two worked together on the set of Neighbors, where their characters were involved in an on-screen romance.

Sage was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She has two siblings and previously rode horses competitively. She is perhaps best-known for her role as Grace on How To Rock, Lacey in Paper Towns and Lt. Alara Kitan on the Fox series The Orville.

Efron and Sage reportedly spent the 2019 holiday season together. An Us Weekly source told the outlet that Efron and Sarah Bro called it quits after less than a year of dating and another source said he moved on quickly to Halston Sage.

The source said they “are in a serious relationship and in love.” They also said that “they spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara.”

1. Sage and Efron Met in 2014

Sage and Efron were first linked after they played on-screen couple Teddy Sanders and Brooke Shy in 2014’s Neighbors.

They were spotted together at the time courtside at a basketball game, leading sources to confirm that the two were “definitely an item”

At that time, sources told E! News that Efron was “really good to her.” The relationship was first reported in April 2014, but Efron later revealed that he was single once again.

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do,” he said glumly in July 2016, per The Sunday Times. “As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it.”

2. There Are Conflicting Reports on Whether They Are Dating in 2020

instagram.com/p/B7bbeq2BbKK/

There are sources reporting that the two are dating once again in 2020 in a relationship that started in late 2019, but other sources report that both actors are single.

They do follow each other on Instagram, and Sage sometimes likes Efron’s posts, though she does not like all of them.

If they are dating, then they are keeping the relationship off of social media for the most part, and they have not been publicly spotted together in 2020, though that could be due to the coronavirus and social distancing restrictions if they are together.

3. Sage Loves Her Dogs

Sage’s Instagram is full of love for her dogs, and she told InStyle in 2015 that she absolutely loves pet photos.

“I like to Instagram my dogs,” she said at the time. “I also get excited to post behind-the-scenes photos of when I was filming something.”

She recently shared a happy birthday message to one of her dogs, posting in December 2019 with the caption, “MY BABY IS 2! Happy Birthday to the most amazing kisser I know. Thanks for bringing so much happiness and love to my life.”

4. She Recently Wrote a Piece for Variety

Recently, Variety called for celebrities to write essays on what coronavirus was like for them. Sage pitched in, writing specifically about her hands and trying to find toilet paper and other essentials.

“They taunt me every day. Teasing me, letting me know they are in control. When I wake up in the morning, they are immediately on my mind, inducing a fear that comes in waves throughout the day like loops on a rollercoaster,” she wrote. “I’m officially afraid of my own hands.”

She later wrote about missing being able to watch movies without flinching when characters would shake hands or go to parties, and especially missing being able to see family and friends other than beyond the “glowing glass” of her computer.

5. She Stars in ‘Prodigal Son’

Sage is one of the stars of Fox’s crime drama Prodigal Son that first premiered on September 23, 2019.

In the show, Sage portrays Ainsley Whitly, a TV news reporter and younger sister to a former FBI profiler who now works for the NYPD.

The show shut down production two weeks early on season one due the coronavirus pandemic.

READ NEXT: Tyler Perry’s Houses: Where He & His Family Call Home