Happy Easter Quotes & Greetings for ECards 2020

Happy Easter! Even though you’re sheltering in place today or practicing social distancing, you can still have a very “Hoppy” Easter. If you’re looking for quotes, funny greetings, or sweet wishing for ECards to send to family and friends today, we have some ideas for you below.

Happy Quotes & Greetings Can Bring Joy to the Holiday

Here are some quotes and greetings that you might want to use today. Christian quotes are in the second section of this story.

I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different. – Dolly Parton

The great gift of Easter is hope. – Basil C. Hume

A true friend is someone who thinks you’re a good egg, even if you’re cracked. – Town and Country Magazine

Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all of your eggs in one basket.

– Evan Esar

Here’s to hoping this Easter holiday brings your family health, happiness, and lots of love. – My-Best-Wishes

On this Easter Sunday, forgive someone, tell someone you love him and let your light shine. – By Author Unknown (Wishes Quotes)

Easter spells out the beauty, the rare beauty of new life. – S.D. Gordon

Who else loves to bite the heads off their chocolate Easter bunnies? Wishing you all a Happy Easter! – My-Best-Wishes

Chocolate bunnies aren’t half as sweet as you! – All Wording

Christian Quotes for Greeting Cards

If you’re more interested in Christian quotes, here is a selection:

Blessed are those who have not seen, and have yet believed. – John 20:29

Do not abandon yourselves to despair: We are the Easter people, and Hallelujah is our song. – Pope John Paul II

Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf of springtime. – Martin Luther

Jesus did not die on the cross just so we could live comfortable, well-adjusted lives. His purpose is far deeper: He wants to make us like himself before he takes us to heaven. This is our greatest privilege, our immediate responsibility and our ultimate destiny. – Rick Warren

Easter is always the answer to “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me!” Madeleine L’Engle

Earth’s saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart. – Anonymous

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” – John 11:25-26

The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.

– Kate McGahan

Here’s hoping that these quotes give you hope, strength, and courage today as you celebrate Easter in a singularly unique way. Today may be the first time for many that they aren’t in church for Easter. But people will still be joining together online or in spirit, celebrating the holiday together even if they have to be far apart.

