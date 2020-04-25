Harold Reid Dead: Statler Brothers Bass Singer Dies at 80

Country Music Hall of Fame member Harold Reid has died at the age of 80. Reid, who was the bass singer for the Grammy-award winning group The Statler Brothers, died after a long battle with kidney failure, ABC News reported.

The singer passed away in Staunton, Virginia, on Friday, April 24, according to Reid’s nephew Debo Reid. Reid was born on August 21, 1939, in Staunton.

In a statement to ABC News, Debo Reid said, “He leaves a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his stage and TV antics with smiles and cherish his music that will live with the ages.”

The Statler Brothers Won Multiple Grammys & Were Inducted Into Two Different Hall of Fames

The Statler Brothers formed with four members, Harold Reid, Phil Balsley, Joe McDorman and Lew DeWitt, and the quartet originally sang gospel music. The original name of the group was the Four-Star Quartet, and then later, The Kingsman. The lead singer of the group, McDorman, quit and he was replaced by Reid’s younger brother, Don Reid.

The group then changed their name from The Kingsman to The Statler Brothers. In 1964, they started singing backup for country music legend Johnny Cash, which they did for over eight years.

The country group had multiple hits, including “Flowers on the Wall,” “Bed of Rose’s,” and “Hello Mary Lou.” The Statler Brothers also won three Grammy awards, and they were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Statler Brothers stayed together until 2002, when the group put on a farewell tour.

Harold Reid & The Statler Brothers Fans Reacted to Reid’s Death

After the news of Harold Reid’s death broke, many fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Grammy-award winning artist Linda Davis tweeted:

So sad to learn of the passing of Harold Reid 😔 The Statler Bros were part of the sound track of my youth. In the beginning of my touring career, they took a chance on me and invited me to open up a whole bunch of shows & I was also a regular on their tv show. RIP ‘Lester’ — linda davis (@lindadavismusic) April 25, 2020

A fan named Richie tweeted:

So saddened tonight to hear that Harold Reid, founder of the Statler Brothers, has passed at the age of 80. I grew up on the Statlers…such talented entertainers. Harold was the total package…writer, singer, comedian, business man, family man, and most of all, man of God! RIP pic.twitter.com/1W4Ojl6A7n — Richie Gibson (@rlgibson67) April 25, 2020

A user named Brendon tweeted:

Are there any other 24 year olds who know of Harold Reid? Dad got me hooked on OLD COUNTRY as a kid. I love the Statlers. Heard tonight that Harold passed away at age of 80. So very sad. pic.twitter.com/Y5YoyOCkmh — Brendon Bauman (@BrndnBmnPhotos) April 25, 2020

A Statler Brothers tribute page tweeted:

Tonight I’m am saddened. I am at a loss for words. My heart is just broken. Country music’s friend #HaroldReid of the #StatlerBrothers has passed. Please be in prayer for his family and brothers. Blessings pic.twitter.com/PbJTQiRkXJ — STATLER BROS TRIBUTE (@AMERICANPRIDE4U) April 25, 2020

