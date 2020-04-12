Harvey Weinstein Never Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Last month, a number of media outlets reported that Harvey Weinstein tested positive for COVID-19. Now, a spokesperson for Weinstein is saying that he has “no issues” related to coronavirus, and it’s unclear if the movie mogul was ever given a test to begin with.

Speaking to Fox News, Juda S. Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, said, “He is fine. There was never confirmation one way or another [on the test].”

Engelmayer added, “He’s [physically] well. It’s prison he is having a hard time adjusting to.”

The Niagra Gazette was the first outlet to report that Weinstein had contracted the virus. On March 22, the outlet reported that “officials connected to the state prison” said that Weinstein had tested positive for COVID-19. They added, at the time, that Weinstein was one of two inmates who had tested positive. In the midst of his relocation, Rikers reported at least 19 inmates and 12 staff members had contracted the virus.

He Was Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

On March 11, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape by a jury in Manhattan. He is not eligible for parole until 2040 when he is 87.

After the sentencing, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance issued a statement saying, “We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice. We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and indescribable courage over the last two years. Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent. But they refused to be silent, and they were heard. Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world.”

Still, Weinstein faces a mountain of legal issues. In January 2020, he was charged with four counts of rape and sexual battery. If found guilty in the state of California, he could face up to 28 years in prison.

He Was Moved From Rikers Island Jail to Wende Correctional Facility Last Month

In mid-March, Weinstein was transferred from Rikers Island Jail in New York City to Wende Correctional Facility in Buffalo, New York. Over the past few months, however, he has spent a number of days at Bellevue Hospital.

In February, he was taken to Bellevue for chest pains and high blood pressure, immediately following his guilty verdict. On March 11, he went back to the hospital after complaining of more chest pains.

He is expected to spend between two and eight weeks in prison before getting his long-term assignment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, those who face more than six years in prison are housed in maximum-security facilities.

Martin Horn, a former commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction who now teaches at John Jay College, tells THR, “Depending on his medical and mental health and security needs, it could take longer to find the appropriate place. He’s obviously different from the run-of-the-mill, the average prisoner…. They’ve got a pretty sophisticated way of doing it and they do it pretty well. They get it right most of the time.”

