Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Kids: They Have Two Adorable Children

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton are starting a new series on AMC called Friday Night In with the Morgans. Here’s what you need to know about their children and family. They have two adorable kids and they all live together on a farm.

Morgan and Burton have two children: daughter George Virginia Morgan, who is 2, and son Gus (Augustus Morgan), who is 10, TooFab reported. Burton and Morgan are filming their new series in a studio that Morgan built so he can host the show in an area that’s away from the kids. He told TooFab that they’re a little too loud to film in the house itself, where they’re also raising ducks.

And they have hens that are all named Elsa.

A lot of elsa’s. We tried to give em differen names… nope. They ALL Elsa. Thank you ⁦@DisneyFrozen⁩! Gonna have some real confused hens soon. pic.twitter.com/xmAUb5Y0S0 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 8, 2020

In fact, they’re raising a lot of animals on their farm called Mischief Farm. The family lives on a 100-acre farm in Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie Journal reported. They have many “residents” on their farm, including Diane, the emu, who loves apples and her love, Jack the donkey. The animals on their farm include eight alpaca, three Highland cattle, five miniature donkeys, cows, two dogs, chickens, and ducks.

Bandito post swim, mid trailblazing. Handsome as hell. Also real dirty. Hose not near as fun as magical pond dicovery. #Yahtzee #jackpot pic.twitter.com/69pEVXQTpW — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 21, 2020

And they have dogs named Bandito and Ma.

Sometimes we just gotta go for a drive. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInch8HiIS — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 9, 2020

Morgan said on social media that his children give him hope, no matter how bad the news is these days.

No matter how shitty these days are… how shitty the news is. How scary, how sad… this one… and my dude… give me hope. Hope that things will be better tomorrow. Happy Easter folks. Please stay safe. Be good to yourselves and each other. Big love from us at mischief farm. pic.twitter.com/ZaayeiSV5p — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 12, 2020

Burton shared on Instagram that it took a long time for them to have George. They lost a baby before George, she said, “More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking… And every morning of the five years it took us, I’d open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I’d grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies. I’d weep out of jealousy… So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it… And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted.”

The children have been keeping busy while they’re sheltering at home. Morgan told TooFab that son Gus has been helping Burton make masks for hospitals in the area.

Farmer x 2. pic.twitter.com/YWlJ8pEZ43 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 4, 2020

He said: “My job mostly has been to take care of the farm and the kids because she has been behind her sewing machine or on the phone with the hospital for weeks. I’m just trying to support her efforts.”

Happy birthday to my princess!! My two favorite years. This one, literally completed me. Life has become “dada cuddlin!” I wake every day to those two words, and go to sleep every night…to those two words!! May it never ever change. Who else sleeps in a crown btw? Xodad pic.twitter.com/w7kx36I73r — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 16, 2020

Us Weekly reported that Morgan also has a son with actress Sherrie Rose, whom he dated before Burton. Today reported that he shared the news in 2009 after he learned about his son.

Morgan and Burton share many photos and fun stories on social media about farm life with their two children. In the photo below, he talked about how he was getting his new man cave operational.

Getting new man cave operational. Peter Pan my right hand man. pic.twitter.com/NIySK02NwJ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 27, 2020

Gus recently built the family a birdhouse.

Gusy built his ma a birdhouse today. ⁦@HilarieBurton⁩ ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvPL0IZcIs — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 18, 2020

Their home is beautiful.

Elsa and her pups. Xx pic.twitter.com/DOu3JpASg5 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 18, 2020

In an interview with TV Insider, Morgan said that one positive thing that’s come out of this pandemic is spending more time together on the farm.

“We’re doing okay right now,” he said, adding that he’s really enjoying spending this time with everyone together.

