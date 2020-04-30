‘Hollywood’ Cast Spoilers, Premiere Date & Schedule on Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s new limited series Hollywood premieres Friday, May 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. CT on Netflix. The series consists of seven episodes, which will all drop at the same time on Friday, so viewers have plenty to binge over the weekend.

The Netflix description of the series reads, “In post-World War II Hollywood, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.”

The highly anticipated new series was created by Murphy and Ian Brennen and features several notable actors, including Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, David Corenswet and Jeremy Pope. Keep reading for details:

Hollywood Features Several Notable Actors From Murphy’s Other Shows

Murphy, who has produced some of the most popular TV series in the history of television (such as Nip/Tuck, Glee and American Horror Story), has a tendency to cast several of the same notable actors and actresses across all of his shows, and Hollywood is not exception. The new series will feature Darren Criss (Glee and AHS), Dylan McDermott (AHS and The Politician) and Patti LuPone (Pose and AHS), among many others.

The star-studded cast also includes The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, The Wolf of Wallstreet’s Rob Reiner and Queen Latifa, to name a few. Check out the cast list below:

Darren Criss (Raymond)

Dylan McDermott (Ernie)

Samara Weaving (Claire)

Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid)

Elizabeth Smith (Phyllis)

Patti LuPone (Avis)

Jake Picking (Rock Hudson)

Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman)

Kerry Knuppe (Sally)

Maude Apatow (Henrietta)

David Corenswet (Jack)

Laura Harrier (Camille)

Jim Parsons (Henry Willson)

Rob Reiner (Ace Amberg)

Queen Latifa (Hattie McDaniel)

Joe Mantello (Dick)

Hollywood was created by Murphy and Ian Brennen, who both executive produce the show alongside Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock, according to Den of Geek. Murphy, Brennan, and Mock have all written episodes for the series.

All Seven Episodes of Hollywood Drop on Friday, May 1

All seven episodes will drop at the same time on May 1, in typical Netflix fashion, and each episode will run approximately one hour in length. You can check out the titles and descriptions of each of the Hollywood episodes below, courtesy of IMDb.

EPISODE 1.1, HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD: “After returning from the war, Jack Castello arrives in Hollywood with hopes to make it in pictures. Jack’s wife, Henrietta, receives some unexpected news. A new friend makes Jack an offer that’s almost too good to be true.”

EPISODE 1.2, HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD PART 2: “Avis Amberg requests the services of the Golden Tip as Henrietta grows suspicious of Jack. Raymond Ainsley, an up-and-coming director fresh out of film school, attempts to get his film greenlit by Ace Pictures.”

EPISODE 1.3, OUTLAWS: “Ernie and the pump jockeys are hired for a big party. Henry Wilson prepares Rock for a career in Hollywood while Ellen Kincaid helps Jack refine his skills as an actor.”

EPISODE 1.4, (SCREEN) TESTS: “Dick and Ellen pitch Ace their slate. Raymond and Camille urge Archie to make a bold script change. Avis is presented with an unexpected opportunity while Jack and Rock prepare for their screen tests.”

EPISODE 1.5, JUMP: “Avis contemplates the possibility of making history. Meg finds its cast. With pre-production underway, Dick has notes for Raymond and Archie. Ellen decides to follow her heart as Jack’s past comes back to haunt him.”

EPISODE 1.6, MEG: “Ernie makes a plan to save the picture. With social tensions rising in Hollywood following Meg’s announcement, Archie and Avis remain vigilant. Jack and Archie give Ernie the opportunity of a lifetime.”

EPISODE 1.7, A HOLLYWOOD ENDING: “Jack, Archie and Ray grieve a loss. Camille receives advice from her idol as Dick unveils his plan to release Meg.”

Hollywood premieres Friday, May 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

