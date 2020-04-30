‘Hollywood’ Series Premiere: When is it Released on Netflix?

Hollywood, a new Ryan Murphy series, premieres bright and early Friday, May 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. CT on Netflix. The highly anticipated new series takes place in post-World War II Hollywood and features several notable actors, including Darren Criss, David Corenswet and Jeremy Pope.

“A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn’t be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together,” Murphy wrote on Instagram after the series was confirmed by Netflix in February 2019.

Hollywood features seven new episodes, which will all drop at the same time in typical Netflix fashion, so if you’re looking for something to binge over the weekend, the streaming service has you covered. Keep reading for details on the new Ryan Murphy limited series:

Murphy Signed a Deal With Netflix for $300 Million in 2018

HOLLYWOOD | Official Trailer | NetflixWhat if you could rewrite the story? Official Trailer for HOLLYWOOD, a new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, coming to Netflix on May 1. HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. HOLLYWOOD | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix In post-World War II Hollywood, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true. 2020-04-20T14:00:00.000Z

Superstar producer Ryan Murphy, who created some of the most popular TV shows in history, including Nip/Tuck, Glee and American Horror Story, signed a deal with Netflix in 2018 worth upwards of $300 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hollywood will be Murphy’s third original series created for the streaming platform and the second to premiere after The Politician, which debuted in 2019.

Hollywood was created by Murphy and Ian Brennen, who both executive produce the show alongside Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock, according to Den of Geek. Murphy, Brennan, and Mock will all write for the series.

“Hollywood is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality,” writer and director Janet Mock said of the new series, according to Cosmopolitan. Check out Mock’s full statement below:

“With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of colour? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented. Hollywood is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality.”

Hollywood Features Several Familiar Faces From Various Murphy-Created Series

Hollywood features many familiar faces from several of Murphy’s various TV shows; the star-studded cast includes: David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Check out the full Netflix description of the series below:

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Hollywood premieres Friday, May 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix. In the meantime, keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: ‘Hollywood’ Cast Spoilers & Schedule on Netflix

