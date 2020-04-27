Homeland Season 9: Was the Show Renewed or Canceled?

The eighth season of Homeland draws to close on Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Showtime. It was announced in 2018 that Season 8 would be the final season of the series, so there will not be ninth season. The show was not canceled by the network; on the contrary, the decision to end the series was a mutual one, made by Executive Producer Alex Gansa and lead actress Claire Danes (who plays Carrie Mathison), TV Line reports.

“Alex and Claire both started talking about it towards the end of last season,” Nevins announced at the time. “I asked, ‘Are you sure? Let’s think about it.’ But when they were resolved, it seemed like it was the right time. The two of them finally made the decision.”

However, actor Mandy Patinkin teased a possible spinoff shortly before the Season 8 finale aired on Showtime. Keep reading for details.

Patinkin Posted a Cryptic Message on Instagram Which Has Fans Hoping for a Spinoff

Patinkin took to Instagram to promote the Homeland series finale several hours ahead of the premiere. The actor, who plays Saul Berenson on the show, wrote, “Homeland finale tomorrow night ending? Or has it just begun? See you tomorrow night.”

Patinkin’s comment about the show’s ending “just beginning” had some fans hopeful that he was teasing a spinoff series in the near future. One user wrote, “What do you mean?? Are we gonna see new series?,” while another added, “Omg is this a hint?? Spinoff??”

The actor also teased a possible spinoff on The Late Show earlier this week. When Stephen Colbert asked how he would describe the series finale with one word, Patinkin answered, “beginning-ish,” which had fans questioning whether he was hinting at a new series in the near future.

One hopeful YouTube user wrote, “This is the best show I’ve ever watched. I just can’t accept this will be the last season and last episode… However, there’s some hope because both of them hinted at possible continuation of the show, albeit maybe with different actors – I’m hoping they continue with Saul in the 70s and 80s when he was operating in East Germany. That would be a really good continuation of the series, if nothing else.”

Series Creator Alex Gansa Felt Like Season 8 was the Right Time to End the Series

So why is Homeland coming to an end? According to Gansa, he decided to bring the show to a close after a decade because it felt like the right time to move on, according to Newsweek. During the TCA summer press tour in August 2018, Gansa said, “I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time.”

When asked by Entertainment Weekly what fans should expect from the finale, Gansa promised a conclusive wrap to Saul and Carrie’s storyline. “Homeland was conceived as a story about a protégé and a mentor,” he told the publication. “The Saul-Carrie story has been the one constant through eight seasons. And we really get to bring that story to a close. It’s the reason that I stuck around for eight seasons. And I hope we did some justice.”

