Homeland Series Finale Date & Time: When Does it Air?

The Homeland series finale airs Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Showtime. There is no description for the final episode, titled “Prisoners of War,” but lead actress Claire Danes promises a “conclusive-ish” ending, according to a recent appearance on The Late Show.

In addition to series regulars Mandy Patinkin and Danes, Russian master spy Yevgeny Gromov and Pakistani agent Tasneem Qureshi will also appear in the Season 8 finale, played by Costa Ronin and Nimrat Kaur respecitvely, Den of Geek reports.

The series is the recipient of 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for Danes as best actress in a drama series, according to Variety. Here’s what we know about the finale of Homeland, but be warned, some light spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up to Episode 11.

Carrie Was Instructed to Kill Saul During Last Week’s Penultimate Episode

In the final moments of Episode 11, titled “The English Teacher,” Carrie (Danes) was instructed by Yevgeny (Costa Ronin) to “kill Saul,” her CIA agent-turned-White House National Security Advisor and longtime mentor (Patinkin). The entire season has been leading up to a serious showdown between the two, and promos of the finale (above) promise an emotional, shocking end to the popular Showtime series.

The series finale was written by Nick Leith Baker and Jonathan Redding and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who’s directed dozens of hours of Homeland over the years, including some of the most popular episodes, such as Season 2’s “Q&A.” The episode will run for approximately one hour on Sunday night, with Showtime airing a full marathon of Homeland all day leading up to the finale.

The decision to end the series was mutually made by Executive Producer Alex Gansa and lead actress Claire Danes, TV Line reports. “Alex and Claire both started talking about it towards the end of last season,” Nevins announced at the time. “I asked, ‘Are you sure? Let’s think about it.’ But when they were resolved, it seemed like it was the right time. The two of them finally made the decision.”

Patinkin Teased a Possible Spinoff on Instagram

Patinkin promoted the Homeland series finale on Instagram ahead of the premiere, writing, “Homeland finale tomorrow night ending? Or has it just begun? See you tomorrow night.”

Patinkin’s comment about the finale’s ending “just beginning” coincide with his answer on The Late Show, when asked how he would describe the final episode. While Danes said “conclusive-ish,” Patinkin answered “beginning-ish,” so fans can likely expect a satisfying wrap to the series, or else an ending that kicks off a new series of events (and maybe even spawns a spinoff?).

Speaking of spinoffs, some fans believed Patinkin’s comment was definitely teasing another series in the near future. One user wrote, “What do you mean?? Are we gonna see new series?” while another added, “Omg is this a hint?? Spinoff??”

The series finale of Homeland airs Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CT on Showtime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

