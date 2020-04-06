Honor Blackman Dead: Bond Girl Pussy Galore Dies at 94

Actor Honor Blackman, who was best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galor in Goldfinger, has died, The Guardian reported Monday. She was 94. Her cause of death was listed as natural causes and not related to the coronavirus.

Her family issued a statement to The Guardian:

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby. “As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

As noted on her Internet Movie Database page, Blackman was also known for playing Catherine Gale in The Avengers opposite Patrick Macnee and Hera in Jason and the Argonauts. Most recently, she appeared in Bridget Jones’ Diary in 2001, Color Me Kubrick in 2005, I, Anna in 2012 and Cockneys vs. Zombies in 2012.

In recent years, Blackman was touring throughout the United Kingdom with her show, appropriately called, Honor Blackman As Herself, the BBC noted. She looked back on her career in the entertainment industry.

She won a BAFTA in 2000 for her work on the Avengers, along with Diana Rigg, Linda Thorson and Joanna Lumley.

The first rose to fame playing Elizabeth Taylor’s friend in the spy movie Conspirator in 1949, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

It was her appearance as Pussy Galore that made her a legend. “My name is Pussy Galore,” she famously says in Goldfinger. Sean Connery’s Bond says back, “I must be dreaming.”

“She was a fascinating creature and the least predictable of all James Bond’s conquests,” Blackman once said about Galore, according to THR. “All the others succumbed quickly, but not Pussy. In the [1959 Ian Fleming] book she was a lesbian.”

Blackman Shocked Fans When She Quit ‘The Avengers’

Before her role in Goldfinger, acting on The Avengers was Blackman’s biggest claim to fame. She surprised people when she announced she would be leading the British TV series after two seasons.

“It was a bombshell, I’m afraid, for everybody, that I was going, but I thought my decision was right and I still think it was right,” she said in 2011, as noted by THR. “Everybody was quite startled when I decided to leave, especially since the program was about to go onto film and into color.”

“It was very, very tough going but great fun,” Blackman continued. “It was two years of a show every fortnight for the entire year. I used to stand up for hours and hours after rehearsals for clothes fittings as well as go to the gym for my judo. I also used to do an enormous amount of publicity for the series, as did Patrick.”

Celebrities Took To Social Media to Mourn Blackman’s Death

Piers Morgan called Blackman his favorite Bond girl. “A wonderful actress, and my favourite of all the Bond girls when she played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger,” he tweeted. “She died of natural causes. Her family said she was ‘an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess.'” Morgan added: “Yes she was. What a life.”

Author David Williams tweeted she will “live forever as Pussy Galore in ‘Goldfinger.'”

RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman. pic.twitter.com/D1IXN0KLIw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of Honor Blackman. What a wonderful woman and talent she was. Feel very privileged to say I worked with her and we shared many laughs. RIP ❤️ — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) April 6, 2020

RIP Honor Blackman.

I loved meeting her when filming a couple of episodes of ‘The Upper Hand’ with her many years ago.

A wonderful actress and an amazing lady. pic.twitter.com/EIUf9QlVoF — Joanna Forest (@joannaforest) April 6, 2020

READ NEXT: Jaws’ Star Lee Fierro aka Mrs. Kintner Dies at 91 After Battle With COVID-19