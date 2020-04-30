Scott Disick’s Parents’ Deaths: How Did Mom Bonnie & Dad Jeffrey Die?

Tonight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick has a hard time opening up about his parents to a relative from his past. The episode was filmed around the holiday season.

Disick’s parents both died within a year of one another, and Disick has been struggling with talking about their deaths and dealing with them. He has landed in the hospital due to excess partying, and he was even kicked out of the house by Kourtney Kardashian when the two were still together.

Disick’s parents were wealthy real estate developers, and his grandfather was an attorney who became a real estate developer and had a hand in many luxury properties.

Disick’s Mother Bonnie Died in October 2013

After a lengthy illness, Disick’s mother died in October 2013. Viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians watched everything play out as Disick suffered in New York with his father while his mother spent time in the hospital.

Disick hoped the entire time that his mother would get better; when the stress got to be too much, he took a short break to meet up with his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian at a Kanye West concert, and then they traveled back to New York together.

Bonnie died with her family at her side, and a small funeral was held in Long Island, New York.

Disick’s Father Died Due To an Unknown Illness

There is some mystery surrounding the death of Disick’s father, with no official source or announcement on what happened ever being made. He died in January 2014, three months after the death of his wife.

Months after his death, Disick, Kourtney, their children and Khloe Kardashian paid homage to the family by filming a spinoff show in the Hamptons, during which time Disick struggled with a relapse of his alcohol addiction. He was also reportedly experiencing suicidal thoughts at the time.

Though the causes of death for both parents is unclear, it has been speculated that Jeff Disick had cancer and died in a Los Angeles nursing home where he was living at the time.

During an episode of KUWTK, Disick opened up about his struggles after Kourtney announced she was pregnant with their third child. He told her, “I barely feel like I can take care of myself.”

“I am hanging on by a string here,” he continued. “I definitely feel horrible that I put Kourtney through a rough time, especially now that she is pregnant. But I honestly didn’t want to get back to reality, and I didn’t want to face anybody. It’s just a lot on my plate right now, especially with everything that I’ve dealt with in the past year. I should have made a responsible decision, but I didn’t.”

He later told the Kardashians that he was still struggling with drugs and alcohol, adding “If I didn’t have those kids, I would kill myself.”

Kardashian and Disick share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, as well as their daughter, Penelope, 7. Disick recently released a line of COVID-19 “Stay Home” and “Please Wash Your Hands” clothing.

READ NEXT: Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know