How To Watch ‘Planet Earth’ Series for Earth Day

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, BBC America has scheduled four days of dedicated programming for the Planet Earth series, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough. For those who have missed the stunning cinematography, sweeping, orchestral music, and lilting tones of David Attenborough since the series and its many spinoff documentaries left Netflix in December, BBC America is airing a marathon of episodes from April 20-22.

The series, which chronicles the habits and behaviors of earth’s animals as they navigate their unique habitats, won Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Cinematography in 2007 and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series in 2017. The series includes not only the original Planet Earth episodes, but an entire franchise of documentaries. For its Earth Day marathon, BBCA has scheduled episodes from Planet Earth, Blue Planet II, South Pacific, and Planet Earth II. Attenborough narrates all of these series except for South Pacific, which is hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch.

BBC America’s Marathon Began on April 20 and Continues Through April 22

The marathon began on April 20 at 1pm/12c with the original 2006 Planet Earth series. Blue Planet II will follow at 3pm/2c on April 21. The network will premiere a new, 2-hour special, The Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet at 8pm/7c on April 21. This special will feature some of the best clips from Seven Worlds, One Planet, the latest nature documentary from the BBC Natural History Unit narrated by Attenborough.

On April 22, BBCA will air Planet Earth II from 3pm/2c to 9pm/8c, followed by the feature-length documentary, She Walks With Apes, which is narrated by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh. She Walks With Apes chronicles the work of Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey, and Biruté Galdikas as they study humankind’s closest relatives. Planet Earth II will air again at 11pm/10c.

Viewers Can Watch With Their Cable Provider or On a Handful of Streaming Sites

Viewers with AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, Spectrum, Fios by Verizon, or Xfinity can find the channel on BBC America’s Channel Finder or sign in on their devices to watch the live stream marathon.

To watch without cable, viewers can download or stream Planet Earth II at furboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV. Our Planet, the 2019 series starring David Attenborough, is available on Netflix. Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Planet Earth II, and Blue Planet II are all available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Planet Earth II is also available on iTunes for purchase.