How to Watch The Disney On Broadway Concert Online

Thanks to Broadway Cares and Disney, the “Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway” fundraising performance will stream online tonight, April 17 at 7 p.m. It was originally scheduled to stream online on Monday but the date was pushed back due to issues with the American Federation of Musicians union.

The concert event will be hosted by Ryan McCarten, who viewers may know from Frozen and Liv and Maddie. He will be hosting from his family’s basement, and he will be interviewing Disney on Broadway stars from their homes throughout the evening.

The Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway will go live tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The Show Will be Available to Stream Online

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway will be available to stream on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Youtube Channel, on Playbill.com and on BroadwayCares.org. The show is free to watch.

Broadway Cares had originally been unable to reach an agreement with the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians to permit the stream of the concert after being granted permission by Disney Theatrical Productions, SAG-AFTRA and the Actors’ Equity Association.

The American Federation of Musicians President Ray Hair later issued a statement expressing their belief in providing entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic and endorsing the charity event.

“There is no better news today than that which helps us ensure all in the entertainment industry who are facing the serious challenges of this COVID-19 pandemic can depend on the support of all their colleagues in the industry,” said Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola in a recent statement. “My thanks to the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians. My best wishes and many thanks to AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer and the Local 802 membership who were willing to speak up during this unprecedented time to support the arts community and those in need.”

The Concert Features 79 Performers

Tonight’s concert event will showcase performances from Disney and Broadway stars including:

Jelani Alladin (Hercules)

Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock)

Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins)

Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins)

Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast)

Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin)

Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress)

Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida)

Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King)

Bongi Duma (The Lion King)

Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast)

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen)

Bradley Gibson (The Lion King)

Whoopi Goldberg (The View)

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida)

April Holloway (Aladdin)

James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton)

Adam Jacobs (Aladdin)

Ramona Keller (Hercules)

Nina LaFarga (Frozen)

Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away)

Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid)

Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful)

Tshidi Manye (The Lion King)

Sbusiso Ngema (The Lion King)

Ashley Park (Mean Girls)

Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida)

Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules)

Michael James Scott (Aladdin)

Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida)

Kissy Simmons (The Lion King)

Josh Strickland (Tarzan)

Katie Terza (Aladdin)

Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!)

Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King)

Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King)

Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King)

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was filmed at the New Amsterdam Theatre and raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The show was performed in November 2019.

