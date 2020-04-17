How to Watch Phantom of the Opera Online

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Broadway shows have been canceled or postponed, leaving fans without new performances to watch. Fortunately for those missing the shows, The Phantom of the Opera will be free to watch online for two days.

On Friday, April 17 at 2 p.m. ET, the YouTube Channel The Shows Must Go On will release a full-length recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall starring Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo. The show will be free and available for two days.

Webber announced the channel on April 2, 2020 with a video. In the video, he said that he and Universal came up with the idea for the channel and announced that one of his musicals would be shown every Friday for “the next few weeks.”

The ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Video is Scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Phantom of The Opera – FULL STAGE SHOW | The Shows Must Go On – Stay Home #WithMe**Due to rights restrictions, this will be available for 24 hours in the UK and 48 hours in all other countries** Join us from Friday April 17th at 7pm UK time, as we bring a true musical theatre icon to YouTube, with Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece The Phantom of The Opera starring Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess and Hadley Fraser! Donate to NHS Charities COVID19 Appeal: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/NHSCharitiesCOVID19 Donate to these worthwhile arts causes: UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/ US: https://broadwaycares.org/ Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/ Buy and Keep The Full Show Here: http://tiny.cc/7ui5lz From Phantom of The Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011): In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances. If you enjoyed that why not check out these other hit musicals! : Cats: http://tiny.cc/bsi5lz Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: http://tiny.cc/fri5lz Jesus Christ Superstar: http://tiny.cc/mti5lz Love Never Dies: http://tiny.cc/3yi5lz Welcome to The Shows Must Go On the channel bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history! Featuring melodic moments, show-stopping solos and high notes for the history books. Subscribe for more here: http://tiny.cc/m08flz #PhantomOfTheOpera #AndrewLloydWebber #CameronMackintosh #RoyalAlbertHall #RaminKarimloo #SierraBoggess #Musicals #MusicalTheatre #TheShowsMustGoOn 2020-04-15T21:00:52.000Z

The video for The Phantom of the Opera will go live at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube. If you want to be reminded when it is up, you can go to the YouTube channel and set a reminder for yourself so you don’t forget when it finally goes live.

The stream supports a variety of organizations helping out during the global coronavirus pandemic. They also encourage viewers to donate to Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund and more.

Phantom of the Opera is Webber’s greatest hit. It tells the story of a romance between a young singer and a mask-wearing serial killer who has been stalking her from his lair beneath her house. It was adapted from Gaston Leroux’s novel, and 130 million people have already seen the show. It is the longest-running show in Broadway history has grossed more than $6 billion worldwide.

The Footage Comes From the 2011 Anniversary Celebration

In order to mark the 25th anniversary of Phantom of the Opera, Laurence Connor directed a new showing of the performance at London’s grand Royal Albert Hall in 2011. The performance, which was produced by Cameron Mackintosh, featured 200 performers in the cast and orchestra.

There were three total performances, and they were edited together to create the film. That film was later shown in theaters.

Phantom of the Opera sequel stars Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess reunited to play the Phantom and Christine and they’re supported by Hadley Fraser, who portrayed the uninteresting love interest Raoul and Wendy Ferguson who played the diva Carlotta.

There was a lengthy encore performance recorded where the show’s original Broadway and West End stars Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman take the stage and sing their signature numbers.

Note that the show will only be available for 24 hours in the UK and Ireland. It will be available to view for the full 48 hours for everyone else.

The Phantom of the Opera will be available to stream on The Shows Must Go On YouTube pages beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

