‘HTGAWM’ Spoilers: What Will Happen During the Season 6 Premiere?

How to Get Away with Murder has six episodes to answer all questions fans have after six seasons of following Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and the Keating 5. Previews for the final episodes have promised that all the loose ends will be tied up when its time to say goodbye to the characters for good. So what will we learn when the series returns?

We know three major things: Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) is dead, Annalise is dead and Wes (Alfred Enoch) is back. Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) and Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) are being accused of killing Asher.

Connor’s Parents Will Try to Help Him

In an interview with TV Line, Falahee dished that his character isn’t dealing well with the death of Asher. The last time viewers saw Connor, he was having an apparent panic attack after he realized he was being accused of Asher’s death. He collapses to the ground and the police officers call for emergency help.

“When we come back in April, it picks up almost immediately after [Connor has been arrested]. His parents show up. They get involved and learn about his alleged crimes, and they have a lot to say about it,” Falahee said.

It seems like Connor will recover from his medical emergency, but he’s “very worried about Michaela, because they’ve been kept separate from each other in custody,” Falahee told the publication.

Both he and Michaela are offered ways to get out. “I can say that they’re offered plea deals. Whether or not it’s the same plea deal, I can’t say,” Falahee said. “But for Connor, he’s been the one in the group who’s tried to get out, and it never happened. And now that it’s all crashing down, he’s dealing with it very poorly.”

Aside from their own legal woes, Connor and Michaela are also dealing with the death of their friend. “He was this binding force that kept them all going… now that he’s gone, they’re rudderless,” Falahee said about Asher, who often brought much needed comic relief to the group. “And that’s where the conflict comes from in the last six episodes: Without Asher, this North Star, can they function and survive as a group?”

Oliver Isn’t That Innocent

When he was first introduced to the Keating Five, Oliver was arguably one of the most innocuous members of the group. But not anymore.

“Oliver’s gotten this darker edge,” Falahee told TV Line. “That was more reserved for the Keating Five in the beginning, and now Oliver is throwing caution to the wind and saying, ‘Well, why don’t we do this? Why don’t we turn in this person?’”

Oliver’s new attitude could cause problems for their relationship. “That catches Connor a little off guard, and it definitely weighs on their marriage,” Falahee said.

We’ll Also Find Out …

Why Tegan Helped Laurel

One of the biggest questions the mid-season finale left fans with was why Tegan Price would help Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza). According to Hype.com, we’ll get that answer.

That Gabriel Is Keeping Two Secrets

Gabriel isn’t the most trusted person in the group. He essentially forced himself into the group and hasn’t forged the best relationships. While he might not have blood on his hands like some people, he’s not exactly innocent either.

Frank Returns To A Crime Scene

Frank (Charlie Weber) is Annalise’s hitman. He’s the one who usually does the dirty work. In the Season 6 premiere, he returns to the scene of a crime.

Bonnie Fights For Ron

Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil) killed interim D.A. Ron Miller (John Hensely) under the assumption he was guilty of ordering a hit on Nate’s dad. She later learns he was innocent and will confront one of the characters about what happened to Ron, who was planning on proposing to her before she killed him the night of Oliver and Connor’s wedding.

Don’t miss How to Get Away with Murder when the final season resumes on Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

