‘I Met a Man on London Bridge’ Riddle Answered: Here’s His Name

A new riddle is trending on social media. It’s a word riddle, without a picture, that asks what the man’s name is. There are two versions of the riddle you’ll commonly see shared on sites like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Read on to learn more about the riddle and the answer.

The riddle typically reads in one of several ways. The most common form of the riddle reads like this:

I met a man on the London Bridge. He tipped his hat and drew his name. In this riddle I told you his name.

Or:

I met an old man on London bridge. As the sunset on the ridge, he tipped his hat and drew his name and cheated at the guessing game. What was the man’s name?”

Are you ready for the answer to the riddle?

The Answer to the Riddle Is Below

So what is the man’s name?

The man’s name is Andrew.

No matter which version you’re reading, his name is Andrew. It’s hidden in the riddle itself, and it’s a lot trickier to figure out if you’re saying the riddle out loud rather than reading it.

His name is right here in the riddle: “he tipped his hat Andrew his name.”

Then there’s this version, where it’s a little trickier:

As I was walking across the London Bridge, I met a man who drew his hat and drew his cane, and in this riddle, I said his name. What is it?”

The man’s name is in this version too, right where you read: “Who drew his hat Andrew his cane.” But it really doesn’t make quite as much sense as the other two versions earlier in this story, since “his name” isn’t right after “Andrew.” So it’s better to share one of the earlier two versions if you’re going to pass the riddle on to someone else online.

Some people might try the alternative answer of Drew, which would be “and Drew his name.” Although it’s not technically the right answer, there’s no good reason why Drew wouldn’t be just as acceptable of an answer to the riddle as Andrew. So if someone guesses Drew as the answer, you can always at least award them a partial win for guessing almost right.

Not everyone’s happy with the riddle’s answer. One person on Facebook wrote: “There is absolutely nothing proper nouny in that entire sentence other than London. ‘a man’ cant be his name cuz the a would be capitalized. And it’s supposed to be ‘anD drew’ otherwise the sentence structure doesn’t make any sense. The whole riddle is riddled with grammar issues ‘an stupid’…see what I did there? Sounds dumb, right?” [sic]

Others are guessing that his name is Aman. Unfortunately, that answer isn’t correct either.

Some people are getting tired of seeing all the riddles online and they’re making a joke about this one. One person wrote: “Coming on Twitter now because I am SICK of seeing ‘I met a man on London Bridge…’ No you didn’t, you’re in quarantine and no one cares about your riddle.”

The riddle’s been circulating for a while, but the longer we’re all in quarantine, the more people are going to end up seeing it online.

