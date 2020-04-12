Is IHOP Open or Closed on Easter 2020?

Is IHOP open or closed for Easter 2020 this year? The good news is that yes, IHOP is open on April 12, 2020. But the restaurants will have more limited hours due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IHOP Is Offering a Special Easter Menu, But Many Stores Have Limited Hours Today

IHOP is offering a special menu just for Easter to-go orders today, but many stores have limited hours because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an chainwide email advertising Easter, IHOP announced that it’s offering a special Easter “basket” for customers this year.

The email reads:

Fill your EASTER basket with our Breakfast Family Feast that includes 4 servings of scrambled eggs and hash browns along with 8 bacon strips, 8 sausage links and your choice of 8 Buttermilk Pancakes, 8 triangles of French toast or 12 triangles of Belgian waffles. Order and enjoy with your family now and on Easter! And, check out our Dinner Family Feast at IHOP.com”

The offer is available via Curbside Pickup (where available), to-go, and delivery. You can order the special through IHOP’s website, mobile app, or by calling your local IHOP. You can find your local IHOP by going to the main webpage and then entering your location at the top.

You should also note that many IHOP locations have changed their hours due to the coronavirus outbreak and not all restaurants are open 24 hours anymore. The restaurant locator on the main webpage will let you know what the hours are at your location. Some restaurants in Austin, Texas, for example, have started opening at 7 a.m. every morning and closing at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends. Others are closing at 4 p.m. every day of the week. In Clovis California, some restaurants are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Dallas, Texas, the 4333 DFW Turnpike restaurant’s hours are changed to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Saturday when it’s open until midnight. So as you can see, there aren’t any chainwide specific hours anymore and many 24-hour locations are no longer open 24 hours. So you’ll want to check online or call to see the hours of your location.

IHOP is even offering free DoorDash delivery right now plus 20% off your first online order as long as you use the code IHOP20 at checkout. As an added bonus, you can order your meal through IHOP’s website and you don’t even need to go to a delivery app. You can choose either pickup inside or delivery (some locations will also have a curbside pickup option.)

IHOP’s been making some changes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The top of their website reads:

In response to guidance from the Government on how restaurants can help limit the spread of Coronavirus, we are taking certain actions to increase social distancing in our restaurants for the protection of our Team Members and guests. This means we’re reducing the number of Team Members working in the restaurant at any one time. To ensure we can meet the increased demand for carry-out and delivery for all our guests, we’re also limiting the variety of options offered.”

So if you’re ordering delivery or carry-out and your favorite item isn’t on the menu, it might not have made the cut for the limited variety of options from IHOP. But that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever.

According to IHOP’s website, among the specials right now are cereal pancakes, so that could be fun to try. They come in flavors including Fruity Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cap’N Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

