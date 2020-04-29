Irrfan Khan’s Cause of Death: How Did the Actor Die?

Beloved Indian Actor Irrfan Khan died from complications related to cancer on Wednesday. The Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi star was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and sought treatment for his cancer in London in 2019, according to Hindustan Times. Khan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital Tuesday evening and passed away early Wednesday. He was 53.

CNN reported that Khan the reason Khan was rushed to the hospital before he died was due to a colon infection. The Times of India wrote about Khan’s colon infection, saying that “sometimes, the colon can… be compromised after an operation or surgery, or be resultant of cancer complications. Having cancer and certain treatments for cancer, such as chemotherapy, can put you at higher risk of developing an infection and sepsis.”

Neuroendocrine tumors can grow anywhere in the body, according to Mayo Clinic, but it is a rare type of cancer. Usually those types of tumors are found on the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas. Some grow slowly and others grow very fast.

According to The Times of India a source close to Khan said that his check-up schedule for his cancer had been interrupted due to coronavirus restrictions before he was rushed to the hospital Tuesday. His mother passed away only four days before him, and he was unable to go to her funeral because of the coronavirus lockdown, the New Indian Express reported.

When Khan came out publically about his cancer diagnoses in 2019, he issued a statement that said, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Khan’s Family Issued a Statement Wednesday Calling The Bollywood Actor a Strong Soul and a Fighter

“…A man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

The Prime Minister of India tweeted his condolences at the loss of the acclaimed actor.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

The director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow who worked with Khan on that movie also expressed his appreciation of the kind of man Khan was.

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

