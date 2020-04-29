Irrfan Khan Dead: ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ & ‘Jurassic World’ Star Dies at 53

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, best known in America for appearing in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World died in Mumbai on April 29, 2020. He was 53.

Khan’s cause of death came from complications that arose from a colon infection. In 2018, the Indian National Award-winning actor announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.

The news of Khan’s death was confirmed by his publicist who put out the following statement: “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.”

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own,” the statement continued. “We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

Khan is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and their two sons, Babil and Ayan.

