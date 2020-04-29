Irrfan Khan’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has died, leaving behind his family. Get to know more about his life with wife Sutapa Sikdar and their kids together.

Irrfan Khan, whose full name was Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, was known for his roles in Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, CNN reported he died at age 54. Khan’s PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications, stated that Khan was admitted into the ICU in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital a few days before his death, due to a colon infection. The actor’s PR agency released this statement about his death, “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

India Times reported that in 2018, Khan revealed to the public that he had neuroendocrine cancer.

In his death, Khan leaves behind a family of children, siblings and his wife, Sutapa Sikdar. Read on for more about his life with his family below.

1. Irrfan Khan’s Mother Died Days Before His Own Death

Irrfan Khan’s mother, Sayeeda Begum, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 95, days before Khan himself died, according to India Times. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Khan was unable to be by his mother’s side when she passed away.

Begum died of natural causes, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Khan’s mother had four children including Irrfan – son Imran, daughter Rukhsana Begum, and son Salman. Upon his mom’s death, Salman released this statement, “My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai’s health.”

Film Trade Analyst Komal Nahta tweeted these words following Begum’s death, “Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away today (25th April) in Jaipur at the age of 95. May her soul rest in peace.”

Geo News reported that only a few family members were able to attend Begum’s funeral because of the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

2. Khan’s Family Released a Statement Following His Death

India Today reported that the Khan family released the following statement when he died. The statement read, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

The statement continued, “After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’.”

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared his condolences to Khan’s wife and family via Twitter. In his tweet he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again … condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

3. Sons Ayan Khan and Babil Khan Performed Their Father’s Last Rites

India Times reported that Khan’s two sons, Babil and Ayaan, performed his last rites. Khan’s PR representatives revealed that the actor was laid to rest with his family at his side.

A statement from Khan’s PR reps about the funeral read, “Irrfan was buried at the Versova Karastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives, and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”

According to India Today, five members of Khan’s family were able to attend the star’s funeral.

4. Khan’s Immediate Family All Worked In Entertainment

Khan’s two sons each work in entertainment. ABP Live reported that Babil works with short films and photography. In fact, Bollywood Hungama reported that Babil even worked with his famous father as a camera assistant. The Mumbai Mirror reported that Babil is a student at a film school in London, England.

Ayaan Khan also was following in his father’s footsteps as an actor. He too worked with his father, acting in the film Life Of Pi. Ayaan also was in Life in a Metro and Ek Deewaana Tha, according to IMDb.

Khan’s wife Sikdar worked as a screenwriter and a producer, according to USA Today.

5. Khan Met His Wife When She Was Still In School

Khan and wife Sikdar met when she was still in school, many years before Khan became a famous Bollywood actor. Both Khan and Sikdar were attending India’s National School of Drama when they started dating, according to The Sun.

Yahoo News reported that while in school, Sikdar recalled about Khan that, “He was always focused. I remember when he would come home, he would head straight for the bedroom, sit on the floor, and read books. The rest of us would be hanging around gossiping.”

Khan was accepted into NSD in 1984. The couple married years later, on February 23, 1995.

After Khan was diagnosed with cancer, he told the Mumbai Times that his wife had been a great support system and he spoke fondly of her. Khan said, “What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her.”

READ NEXT: Irrfan Khan Dead: ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ & ‘Jurassic World’ Star Dies at 53