Is Annalise Dead on ‘HTGAWM’? Popular Fan Theories Explained

The last time viewers saw How to Get Away with Murder character Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) she was dead. Or, at least, presumed dead.

A flash-forward showed Annalise’s funeral. The officiant asks “a special speaker who has known Annalise for a long time.” There’s a double twist because the person who comes forward is Wes Gibbins, the father of Lauren’s son Christopher who everyone thought died in a house fire in Season 3.

On a show with so many plot twists, many fans weren’t convinced that Davis’ beloved character was really gone. There are some popular theories about what really happened to Annalise. So is Annalise really dead?

Yes, Annalise Is Really Dead

Reddit has been a popular forum for users to express their opinion. There are some who think that it was Annalise’s time to die, especially based on an interview with creator Pete Nowalk, where he said Annalise has a “big” ending.

“I came to the season with the big idea of how to end the show, which you get a hint of in the season premiere. I wanted to give everyone, especially Annalise, an ending that felt big,” Nowalk told Variety in a September 2019 interview. “For me the mystery of this premiere, which is Who killed Annalise? was something I wanted to do forever, but obviously you can only do it in the last season.”

Some fans are suggesting that Annalise might have overdosed or died from alcoholism. The last time viewers saw fans she was in rehab, so it could be possible that she relapsed.

Another theory is that her squad turned on her, with one or many of the members conspiring to take her out. Annalise could have also died by suicide, some Reddit users guessed.

Annalise Faked Her Own Death

This is probably the most popular theory among fans. One of the many theories claims that Annalise and her squad conspired to kill Tegan or Vivian. They did so in a way that their bodies would be unrecognizable, so no one would be able to tell if that’s really Annalise in the casket.

“The body in the casket is an unidentified black female who isn’t recognizable, (body has been burned, explaining why it is a closed-casket),” one Reddit user said, as noted by CheatSheet.com. “Bonnie or Nate have managed to swap the results of the DNA from the body in the casket to the DNA of Annalise (they hinted at the corruption of the coroner this episode).”

Annalise’s story could end with her fleeing the country with girlfriend Eve (Famke Janssen), who appeared in an earlier episode of the show. Eve returned to help Annalise with a case, and they talked about moving to another country together.

Some people have taken this proposition a step further, saying that “Annalise Keating” the scheming lawyer is dead, but that the person, Anna Mae, has returned and is back to living in the south.

Ending HTGAWM After Season 6 Was a ‘Brutal’ Decision for Nowalk

It wasn’t an easy choice for HTGAWM’s creator to say goodbye to the characters he wrote for six years.

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here,” Nowalk said in a statement, as noted by TV Line. “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.”

Nowalk promised an exhilarating finish. “I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night,” he said. “Buckle up.”

