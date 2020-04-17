Is Hulu Down? Viewers Report Outages & Errors

Viewers have been reporting outages and errors with Hulu since about 8 p.m. Eastern. Is Hulu down? It looks like the service is having a lot of intermittent problems. Here’s what we know so far.

According to Down Detector, a lot of issues have been reported recently with Hulu.

Most of these issues are in the United States.

People are reporting a variety of problems, including live channels not working. It seems to not be working on PS4, some smart TVs, and on the firestick, according to recent reports.

Me checking Twitter to see if Hulu is down for anyone else pic.twitter.com/Wwbhq7eJDB — Nay-Fuckin-Omi 🔮🌜👽🌛🔮 (@NayFknOmi) April 17, 2020

Sometimes if you clear the cache, restart Hulu or your device, or try watching on a different device it might work. But this isn’t working for everyone.

Was having trouble deciding which streaming service to cancel to save some money until I have reliable income again. Hulu be like #huludown pic.twitter.com/9vzQIOoZg6 — Jason Glastetter (@HeyItsGoat) April 17, 2020

Some viewers have said that they’ve been having issues off and on for the last couple of days.

It’s especially troublesome during a pandemic when everyone’s sheltering at home and many people rely on streaming services for their entertainment.

#huludown noooo now wat can I watch in my spare time 🤦🏽‍♂️ — ☪️Ahk🛐 (@bob_ahk) April 17, 2020

The Hulu Support Twitter account has said the service should be back up and running. “Try rebooting your device and let us know if you come across further trouble,” the account has said to some customers.

Apologies for the difficulty! Some adjustments have been put in place to get you back to streaming. Try rebooting your device and let us know if you come across further trouble! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) April 17, 2020

It’s worth noting that not everyone is having problems with Hulu. For some people it’s been working just fine. But others haven’t been able to the service to work at all tonight.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates