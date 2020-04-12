Is Mail Delivered on Easter Sunday 2020? Are Post Offices Open?

Regular mail will not be delivered on Easter Sunday, and most post offices will remain closed. In a statement to Heavy, USPS shared, “While there is no regular mail delivery on Sundays and most Post Offices are closed, the Postal Service does offer Sunday package delivery in most major metropolitan areas, with additional Sunday package delivery during the holiday peak season. As online shopping continues to increase, the Postal Service is happy to offer shipping solutions that allow major mailers and customers alike to appreciate the benefits of U.S. Mail.”

According to their website, FedEx Express and Ground will also be closed. Amazon, however, will be delivering packages on Sunday.

UPS will have no pickup or delivery service. Their website suggests using their store locator to check specific hours of operation of your local UPS store.

USPS Has Warned Congress It Could Become Insolvent

To reduce the cases of coronavirus in the United States, nonessential businesses and services have transitioned to work-from-home in order to keep Americans from spreading the virus. Mail delivery and the United States Postal Service are among the businesses deemed “essential,” which means that, in general, mail will still be picked up and delivered amid the pandemic.

Last week, the United States Postal Service warned Congress that the agency is projected to run out of cash by the end of September if it continues on its current trajectory.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan stated that the company could be subject to a $13 billion revenue loss, and projections indicate that the pandemic could cost the agency $54 billion over the next decade.

“We are at a critical juncture in the life of the Postal Service. At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business,” Brennan said. “The Postal Service relies on the sale of postal products and services to fund our operations, and these sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic. The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover. ”

Postal Workers Have Delivered Essential Medical Supplies During the Pandemic

Medical supplies and protective equipment have been delivered to individuals across the country over the past few weeks.

In a statement, Gerry Connolly, government operations subcommittee chairman, shared, “We cannot allow the Postal Service to collapse. To do so would deepen our nation’s economic crisis and eliminate an important lifeline to the 1 million individuals who receive lifesaving prescription deliveries and eviscerate the very infrastructure we need to administer the upcoming elections.”

According to Fox News, USPS mail volume declined 5.3% four weeks ago, and 30% last week. It is estimated to drop as much as 50% in the third quarter of 2020.

The outlet points out that while package volume has increased, packages make up less than 30% of revenue for USPS.

The Postal Service has asked Congress for $75 billion to help keep them from collapsing.

Rep Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Overnight Committee, said in a statement, “The Postal Service is holding on for dear life, and unless Congress and the White House provide meaningful relief in the next stimulus bill, the Postal Service could cease to exist.”

