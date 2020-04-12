Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Easter Monday 2020?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both be closed on Easter Sunday (April 12) and reopen Monday, April 13, following the Easter holiday weekend, according to both websites. The market will proceed with its normal hours on Monday, opening at 9:30 a.m. ET and closing at 4 p.m. ET.

The stock market had two full days off to observe the holiday last week – Thursday, April 9 for Maundy Thursday, and Friday, April 10 for Good Friday. The next market holiday is Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 25, 2020, although the hours will be reduced the Friday before, on May 22.

Read on for a complete rundown of the stock market holiday schedule.

NYSE Closes for Most Major Federal Holidays & Has Reduced Hours on Certain Days Throughout the Year

Both NYSE and Nasdaq recently closed for President’s Day in February, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and New Year’s Day in January, which were the first two holidays of the year that the stock market observed. The complete list of federal holidays that lead the NYSE to close for a full day include the following:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 20)

President’s Day (February 17)

Good Friday (April 10)

Memorial Day (May 25)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day Monday (September 7)

Thanksgiving Day (November 26)

Christmas Day (December 25)

Hours will be also be reduced later this year to accommodate the days leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the NYSE website. The site states, “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020 (the day after Thanksgiving),” for Thanksgiving, and “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2020,” for Christmas eve this year. New Year’s Eve will likely also see reduced hours.

Nasdaq’s Holiday Schedule is Nearly Identical to NYSE

The Nasdaq holiday schedule is very similar to NYSE, with the same limited trading hours during half days and closures on all major federal holidays. The website states, “The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.”

Nasdaq has either reduced hours or closures on each of the following holidays, according to the website’s holiday schedule:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

President’s Day/Washington’s Birthday

Maundy Thursday (reduced hours)

Good Friday

Friday before Memorial Day (reduced hours)

Memorial Day

Day before Independence Day (reduced hours)

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Friday after Thanksgiving (reduced hours)

Christmas Eve (reduced hours)

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve (reduced hours)

Two rules dictate when the stock market closes during holidays, according to the Nasdaq website. The first rule states, “if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday,” and the second reads, “if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.”

