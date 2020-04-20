Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 4/20

There is a new episode of NBC’s The Voice on tonight, April 20, 2020. The episode features the last of the knockout rounds and the end of pre-recorded rounds. Next week, the show will feature a “Road to Live Shows” even with previously unseen footage, and then the live shows will start.

The live episodes of the show will go on, and we got confirmation of that fact earlier this week when coach Blake Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about what the future of the shows may look like.

Voice coach John Legend also previously spoke about what the rest of the season could look like back in March.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the Associated Press. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

The Remaining Episodes Will Be Filmed Remotely

Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton a Quarantine Haircut

Much like American Idol, The Voice will continue working remotely rather than in studio. This is unprecedented for the show, but many late-night shows have been operating remotely for the past month.

“Obviously the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we’re not going to be ready to, you know, have events again,” Shelton told Fallon. “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this, it’s just gonna have to be worked out this way, it’s gonna be nuts.”

When asked if Shelton had a plan for the way The Voice will work, he replied “I think they do,” and remarked that he wasn’t tech-savvy and was going to have Stefani’s brother set up the computer for him.

‘The Voice’ 2020 TV Schedule

The state of the remainder of the season of The Voice is no longer in flux since they have now figured out how they’d like to move forward with the season. As soon as Ellen’s Game of Games wraps up for the season and frees up the time slot, The Voice will be broadcast on both Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central.

Tonight, the show will air the second, and last, episode of the Knockout rounds. Next week will be the “Road to Live Shows” episode, and at the beginning of next week, the show will begin airing the live shows that are being filmed remotely. That will be interesting to watch since it’ll be one of the first performance-based shows to be tried out this way in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The live shows of The Voice are slated to begin airing on May 4. American Idol will air their remotely-taped shows starting on Sunday, April 26.

