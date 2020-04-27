Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When is the Next New Episode?

NBC’s The Voice is airing an all-new episode tonight, April 27, 2020. The episode is a recap of the season so far leading up to the next new episode, which will be their new remote version of a live show, on Monday, May 4.

Tonight’s episode, the “Road to Live Shows,” will take a look back at the best moments of the season so far while chronicling the journey of the remaining contestants. Coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will continue their journey toward winning the season next week, on the first of the episodes that have not been previously recorded.

Last night, on April 26, ABC’s American Idol made TV history as the first U.S. competition program broadcast entirely from the homes of judges and contestants, and it looks as though The Voice will be following suit next week.

The ‘Live’ Shows Will Begin Next Week

With The Knockout rounds officially over, The Voice has to move on to the next rounds of the competition, which include the live shows that normally air over a three-week period. The episodes normally air live coast-to-coast.

Blake Shelton recently remarked that they’d have to do The Voice in the same way as American Idol to Jimmy Fallon during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we’re not going to be ready to, you know, have events again,” Shelton told Fallon. “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this, it’s just gonna have to be worked out this way, it’s gonna be nuts.”

When asked if Shelton had a plan for the way The Voice will work, he replied “I think they do,” and remarked that he wasn’t tech-savvy and was going to have his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s brother set up the computer for him.

‘The Voice’ Finale Airs Next Month

Right now, The Voice is only airing on Monday nights. Next week, that will change with the Top 17 performers showing off their acts on Monday and a brand-new results show airing on Tuesday which will cause the number of contestants left to drop to 9.

According to coach John Legend, The Voice only had three weeks of live shows planned in the first place, so if the schedule stays the same, then the finale will air before the end of May.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” Legend told the Associated Press in March. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

Obviously, the plans are much more concrete at this point now that May is right around the corner. Tune in next week to see the winner from the first ever 4-way Knockout round being revealed and see which of the contestants make it through to the Top 9 show.

