Is ‘The Voice’ on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode? 4/13

NBC’s The Voice is moving on to the Knockout round of the competition this week. A new episode of the show airs tonight, Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Another new episode of the show airs next week.

According to the episode synopsis for “The Knockouts Premiere,” tonight’s episode, “The artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. A Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their artists as they prepare for this challenge.”

This year’s Mega Mentor is none other than the award-winning singer and songwriter James Taylor. It’s likely the judges will be fawning over the chance to work closely with Taylor, and the artists will definitely appreciate their chance to spend time with the legend.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Schedule is Still in Flux

The Voice coach John Legend shed some light on what the future of the season may look like for the show. The pre-taped episodes, which will last until sometime in May, give the coaches and producers a little wiggle room with what they’re doing for the remainder of this period of social distancing.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Legend mentioned that they may be able to do the live shows if they do not have a live audience but stressed that it’s not clear if that will be doable at that point, though he’d like to pull it off if they could.

What Do the Teams Look Like?

Each coach is going into the knockout rounds with seven contestants, but they will each have at least two less at the end of the rounds. During the Knockout Rounds, the contestants are able to work with mentors to decide on which song they will sing for the competition. In the round, two contestants are pitted against one another, each choosing which song to sing.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams going into the round:

Team Nick:

Roderick Chambers

Allegra Miles

Michael Williams – SAVED

Tate Brusa

Arei Moon

Jon Mullins – Stolen from Team Blake

Jacob Miller



Team Kelly:

Anaya Cheyenne

Micah Iverson

Cammwess – Stolen from Team Legend

Megan Danielle

Samantha Howell – SAVED

Mandi Thomas

Tayler Green

Team Legend:

Joanna Serenko – Stolen from Team Nick

Mike Jerel

Mandi Castillo

Darious Lyles

Nelson Cade III – SAVED

Zan Fiskum

Thunderstorm Artis

Team Blake:

Joei Fulco

Todd Michael Hall – SAVED

Levi Watkins

Toneisha Harris

Cam Spinks

Todd Tilghman

Cedrice – STOLEN from Team Legend

Tune in to The Voice on Mondays (and eventually Tuesdays) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC to see which of these contestants move on to the next round.

