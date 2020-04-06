J.K. Rowling Has Recovered From ‘All Symptoms’ of Coronavirus

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling said she has “completely recovered” after experiencing all the symptoms of the coronavirus. The British writer wasn’t tested for COVID-19, which was an instruction from her doctor.

Rowling, 54, took to Twitter on Monday to share a video that shows how to relieve breathing problems. That’s when she revealed she had been likely suffering from the virus.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms,” she tweeted. “For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

Rowling thanked her followers for their good wishes. “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages!” she wrote. “I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x.”

One of the many people who reached out to Rowling was 50 Shades of Grey author E.L. James. “Glad you are fully recovered!” she tweeted.

How To Breathe While Suffering from Coronavirus

The video Rowling shared shows people the best way to get more air into their lungs. The doctor notes that people can do this technique even if they do not have an infection.

“While you have an active infection you need to get a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs and the only way you are going to do that is by having a technique,” the doctor says.

“Take five deep breaths in, hold the breath for five seconds, on the sixth deep breath you will take it in and do a big cough, covering your mouth,” he says. The doctor then advises people to lay on their stomach while on a bed and take deep breaths for the next ten minutes.

It’s more helpful to lie on your stomach instead of your back because the majority of your lungs is on your back,” the doctor explains. “…By lying on your back you’re closing off your smaller airways and this is not good during a period of infection, it’s very important that you guys understand this,” he says.

Pink Recovers From Coronavirus

Another celebrity who recently revealed she recovered from coronavirus is Pink. The singer said she and her son, Jameson, were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

She wrote on Instagram: “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor.”

The singer criticized the government for the lack of access Americans have to COVID-19 tests. “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote.

Pink added: “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

