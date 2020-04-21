Jake Anderson’s Dad Missing: How His Father Keith Anderson Vanished

In 2010, Jake Anderson’s father, Keith, vanished in Washington state. A retired high school counselor, Keith was last seen in the Sultan area.

According to Komo News, his phone was later found in a puddle near his house, and his truck was located two weeks after that, on a remote logging road.

It wasn’t until two years later that human remains were found about a mile from where his truck had been. The body was identified as Keith Anderson’s.

He Was Last Seen Meeting an Unidentified Acquaintance

According to King 5 Local News, Anderson was last seen going to meet an unidentified acquaintance in the Arlington area.

The outlet writes, “Anderson left his residence with only a small amount of cash, no clothes or other personal items, said police. He has a history of medical issues and may be depressed due to recent family problems.”

Keith’s disappearance marked the first time he had spent the night away from his wife in their 43 years of marriage, according to Komo News. Jake was informed of his father’s passing during season six of Deadliest Catch.

During a 2012 interview with Dr. Drew Pinksky, Jake discussed his addiction struggles. Opening up about overcoming those obstacles, he shared, “… I decided for myself I didn’t want this life… I wanted to be like my dad was he had a doctorate in psychology and I wanted to be smart and educated like he was and so I just started going to meetings. I didn’t really understand what they were saying but I didn’t question them. I said fine you want me to go to ninety meetings in ninety days, just for today, I did all that and it started to work and then I said I can’t work these steps until I stop drinking.”

In the same interview, Jake shared that his father battled colon cancer. Asked if his father died, Jake said, “We don’t know, in my heart he’s gone and that’s been really tough to deal with. For me there is no closure, we can’t even get a tombstone, there’s no goodbye.”

Today, Jake is over ten years sober. A cause of death for Keith Anderson has yet to be reported.

Keith’s Daughter Died a Year Before His Disappearance

On February 13, 2019, Keith’s daughter and Jake’s sister, Chelsea Anderson, passed away unexpectedly from complications of pneumonia. She was 37.

According to her Memorial page, Chelsea had suffered most of her life from Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Anderson was on board the Northwestern when he was told the news of his sister’s passing. Not long after her death, he honored his sister by getting a tattoo of her face with a halo.

These days, Jake and his wife, Jenna, live in Seattle, Washington. Together, they have two children: Aiden and Candence.

