Jamie Gabrielle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jamie Gabrielle is one of the 23 singles that Bachelor fans are about to meet when the spinoff show, Listen to Your Heart, premieres on Monday, April 13. Everyone on the show is looking for love and also trying to make it as a professional musician, so ABC is billing the show as The Bachelor meets A Star is Born.

Here is what you need to know about Gabrielle, who is sure to be at the center of a lot of drama if the premiere episode description is any indication.

WARNING: if you don’t want to be spoiled about The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, only read the first four headers. The fifth header has spoilers.

1. Jamie is a 21-Year-Old New Jersey Native

Gabrielle is a 21-year-old country singer who lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Jamie Gabrielle Weintraub to parents are Josh Weintraub and Sharon Leshner Weintraub. Gabrielle also has a younger sister, Melanie, with whom she is very close if their Instagram accounts are any indication.

Gabrielle is originally from Livingston, New Jersey, which is where her family still resides. Her mom Sharon is the Interfaith Hospitality Network Founding Chair for Congregation B’Nai Jeshurun synagogue in New Jersey, which is where Jamie attended preschool. It describes itself as a Reform Congregation that welcomes “Jews-by-birth, Jews-by-choice, interfaith families, as well as traditional and non-traditional families” to “celebrate our Jewish faith and heritage.”

Sharon says of her work with Congregation B’Nai Jeshurun, “[We] are a model for how we should all treat others, by being compassionate, and helping people in need by welcoming them into our home with open arms and hearts. It is a true mitzvah.”

2. She Attends Berklee College of Music

According to Gabrielle’s bio on the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart site, she left a liberal arts college to begin attending Berklee College of Music. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started at Berklee in 2017 and is majoring in songwriting.

Her profile also says that while in school, she has been working as an Annual Giving Assistant for the college, which means she supports “the activities and initiatives of the Annual Giving programs at Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory at Berklee, directly working with the Director of Annual Giving and the Senior Director of Institutional Advancement.”

According to LinkedIn, Gabrielle also previously worked as an intern for The Valerie Fund, which is an organization that supports children battling cancer and blood disorders. As part of her internship, Gabrielle “managed the stage for their annual walk to raise $1,000,000 for children with cancer and blood disorders and communicated with vendors, performers, speakers both before and during the event.” Gabrielle’s mom also works with the Valerie Fund.

3. She’s a Pop-Country Singer

Gabrielle describes herself as a “pop-country singer/songwriter,” something that definitely comes across in the videos she has posted to Facebook on songs like Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life” Lauren Alaina’s “Road Less Traveled,” and Demi Lovato’s “Sober.”

On Facebook, she writes of “Sober,” “I aspire to write a song like ‘Sober.’ A little openness: When I first heard this song and the first time I played it I cried because the pain in this song is so real. And whether you know me and my story or not recovery can be a process and self-love is a journey. I want to let everyone know I am ALWAYS here to talk. (Also I know a lot of people say that but I mean it, even if I don’t know you, kind of know you, etc). We have to spread the love and support… everyone needs it and is DESERVING.”

Gabrielle also plays the guitar and starred in a music video for Janine and the Mixtape’s song “You Deserve It” in which she played the new girlfriend in a love triangle.

You Deserve It (Janine and the Mixtape) Music VideoMusic video for the song You Deserve It by Janine and the Mixtape. We hope you like it! Director/Editor: Shatina Wright Ex-Girlfriend: Romona Norton New Girlfriend: Jamie Weintraub Boyfriend: Gonzalo Laprida 2016-02-05T21:09:51.000Z

Speaking of love triangles…

4. Jamie Finds Herself in a Love Triangle on The Show

According to the ABC press release, Jamie, a “hopeless romantic,” finds herself “kissing two of the suave bachelors — Ryan and Trevor — before [night one] is over.”

“Who will she choose to compose her love story with?” it teases, then reveals that Ryan Neal gets the first date card and takes Jamie on a romantic date to the Capitol Records recording studios where they get to record a duet of John Mayer’s “Gravity” with producer and engineer John Alagia, who has three Grammy nominations to his name.

“Will the couple fall in love over a shared microphone or does the young woman’s heart belong to Trevor back at the ranch?”

During the premiere, Gabrielle says that her dating life has been “kind of dismal” because every guy she’s ever dated has cheated on her.

“I’m so excited to go on this journey. I’m hoping to find a super sweet, genuine guy that not only speaks my love language but is also actually open to love,” says Gabrielle, adding, “Tonight I could be meeting the love of my life. Is this even real? I just have a feeling something good is about to happen.”

5. Here is Who Jamie Chooses…

WARNING: Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on the Listen to Your Heart season. This is your final warning.

According to Reality Steve, the Listen to Your Heart Finale was filmed in Nashville back on February 12 and since it was a performance in front of hundreds of people, the winners have leaked. Read on to find out who they are.

It turns out that Jamie picks Trevor Holmes as her ride-or-die this season and they make it all the way to the finale. But they are up against another powerhouse musical couple in Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. For the performance, Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran plus an original song, and Trevor and Jamie sang “Speechless” by Dan + Shay plus an original song.

The judging panel — Taye Diggs, Jewel, Rita Wilson, and Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick — declared Chris and Bri the winners. Their prize is that they will get to record original music together and make at least one music video.

As for Jamie and Trevor, they reportedly said they were “falling in love” and were excited to see where things went after the show wrapped.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

