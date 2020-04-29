Jamie and Doug Update on MAFS: Where Are They Now?

Six years ago, Jamie Otis and Dough Hehner were one of the first couples to appear on Married at First Sight. They jumped head first into the experiment having never seen an episode of the Lifetime reality show play out.

Today, they are still married, have one baby and another on the way. But growing their family hasn’t been easy. Otis has been open about the heartache her family suffered. In September 2019, she announced she was pregnant after suffering two miscarriages, People magazine noted.

‘MAFS’ Star Jamie Otis Shares a Tearful Message About Being Pregnant During COVID-19

Otis was happily sharing baby bump pictures until the coronavirus outbreak spread throughout the globe. A registered nurse, it’s been hard for Otis to be 100 percent happy during her pregnancy when she wishes she could help the medical community fight the pandemic on the front line.

On April 23, she posted an emotional video where she explained she’s elated to be pregnant and healthy, and had wanted to share a picture after making it full term, but was having mixed emotions.

“I don’t wanna pretend I’m all happy-go-lucky over here when I’m a complete MESS,” she wrote.

“I’m embarrassed to admit it & I feel *so* annoying to even be concerned about anything!” Otis continued. “I’m so fortunate that I have a HEALTHY rainbow baby who is FULL TERM! (I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy).”

Otis admitted she was lucky that she gets to stay home. “Honestly, I’m an RN and should be out there helping too but instead I’m safe inside,” she wrote. “Which I justify with being pregnant but there are *so many* pregnant women going into the battle zone daily! They’re the real heroes!!”

The reality TV star, who has helped host the Married at First Sight after show, thanked all the essential workers and supported pregnant women. “If you’re a pregnant mama worried over everything and anything right now aaaaand you feel kinda psycho with your emotions – girl, I GET IT,” she shared. “I’m here for you if you need to vent! …. We will ALL get through this! One step at a time!”

MAFS Star Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Pick a Name For Their Baby Boy

A few days later, Otis shared a cute post that showed her burgeoning belly at 37 weeks pregnant. She painted a bomb on the front of it, which Hehner pretended to light. Another photo showed Hehner hugging her belly after the decided on a name. While it was easy for them to pick Henley’s name, they went “back and forth” about what to call their baby boy.

Last month, Otis celebrated their six-year anniversary, reminding her followers that she wasn’t even attracted to Hehner when they first met. But she believed in the process and wanted to start a family above anything else.

She offered advice for anyone who is searching for their partner. “If youve been searching but haven’t found ‘the one’ yet—my best advice is to keep your heart/mind open & try not to ‘judge a book by its cover,'” she wrote on March 23. “If I had walked away bc I wasn’t ‘attracted’ I would’ve missed out on the love of my life. Physical attraction can grow & true love will come over time if it’s with the right person. Trust me on this one!”

