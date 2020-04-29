Jamie and Doug Update on MAFS: Where Are They Now?

Jamie and Doug Update on MAFS: Where Are They Now?

Instagram "Married at First Sight" stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are arguably one of the most popular couples to emerge from the Lifetime experiment.

Six years ago, Jamie Otis and Dough Hehner were one of the first couples to appear on Married at First Sight. They jumped head first into the experiment having never seen an episode of the Lifetime reality show play out.

Today, they are still married, have one baby and another on the way. But growing their family hasn’t been easy. Otis has been open about the heartache her family suffered. In September 2019, she announced she was pregnant after suffering two miscarriages, People magazine noted.

‘MAFS’ Star Jamie Otis Shares a Tearful Message About Being Pregnant During COVID-19

37 weeks🤰🏼 and about to explode💣 with a little man to love on!👶🏼🌈 Also! I have a 💥Giveaway💥 for you! You don’t have to follow anyone, ”like” this pic or tag friends💗 ⁣ ⁣ I love those types of giveaways too bc theyre so fun and exciting, but this giveaway is simple & for anyone who *needs* the basic necessity right now: a MASK.😷 ⁣ ⁣ I took a poll on my stories and realized that 75% of my girlfraaaans are in need of a reusable mask!😱 So I asked my sis who is a nurse and avid sewer (not sure that’s the right term for those who sew for fun🤷🏼‍♀️ but let’s go with it🤣) to make 50 masks so I could ship them out to those of you who need them!⁣ ⁣ Sooo, if you need a mask or know anyone who needs a mask I have 50 already made and ready to ship your way! Just comment below that you need a mask & please share your email too so I can get your mailing address!👍🏼 ⁣ ⁣ In other news, my midwife said we can’t do a home birth until my covid-19 test comes back negative. Ah, stressful! Esp since I was only “recommended” to take it by my primary doc (which of course I agreed its best to know in case I’m a “silent carrier” & spread to my newborn). I have ZERO symptoms so I’m 99.99% sure I’m not positive!👍🏼⁣ ⁣ I woke up with more mild contractions (this tome didn’t freak out, i just got in the tub, drank lots of water, and bathed in lavender oil!🤪🤣⁣ ⁣ I keep telling this little guy that as much as I want to meet him he’s gotta stay in there until that test comes back NEGATIVE! 🥰👶🏼🌈⁣ ⁣ PS thank you so much to all of you who gave me love when I was an emotional WRECK the other day.🙏🏻 I love you! And that kinda support means the world to me! So thanks again!💕

Otis was happily sharing baby bump pictures until the coronavirus outbreak spread throughout the globe. A registered nurse, it’s been hard for Otis to be 100 percent happy during her pregnancy when she wishes she could help the medical community fight the pandemic on the front line.

On April 23, she posted an emotional video where she explained she’s elated to be pregnant and healthy, and had wanted to share a picture after making it full term, but was having mixed emotions.

“I don’t wanna pretend I’m all happy-go-lucky over here when I’m a complete MESS,” she wrote.

“I’m embarrassed to admit it & I feel *so* annoying to even be concerned about anything!” Otis continued. “I’m so fortunate that I have a HEALTHY rainbow baby who is FULL TERM! (I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy).”

Otis admitted she was lucky that she gets to stay home. “Honestly, I’m an RN and should be out there helping too but instead I’m safe inside,” she wrote. “Which I justify with being pregnant but there are *so many* pregnant women going into the battle zone daily! They’re the real heroes!!”

The reality TV star, who has helped host the Married at First Sight after show, thanked all the essential workers and supported pregnant women. “If you’re a pregnant mama worried over everything and anything right now aaaaand you feel kinda psycho with your emotions – girl, I GET IT,” she shared. “I’m here for you if you need to vent! …. We will ALL get through this! One step at a time!”

MAFS Star Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Pick a Name For Their Baby Boy

We have BIG NEWS!🎉 We’ve *finally* agreed on a name for @babyboyhehner!👏🏻👶🏼💙🌈⁣ IF YOU WATCHED OUR YOUTUBE VID ALREADY, DONT SPOIL FOR EVERYONE ELSE!🤫🥰 ⁣ My whole pregnancy we’ve been going back & forth with names for this little guy.🤰🏼⁣ ⁣ With @henleygracehehner it was so easy bc her name has so much meaning…when Doug and I were married at first sight I thought my new stranger hubby’s last name was Henley. We laughed and said if we ever “make it” we’d use that name. And Grace is the perfect middle name bc after losing her big brother Johnathan I sank into such a dark place. RIP sweet boy.👼🏼 …She really was & is my saving Grace.🙏🏻💕 So yeah, we pretty much knew her name before she even came to be!☺️⁣ ⁣ This time around it’s been a bit more difficult finding a name with as much meaning.⁣ ⁣ We really like the idea of having H names, but when I found my father through a DNA test (after not knowing him for my whole life) I wanted to honor my dad in some way. I never got the chance to meet him – I found him just a couple months after he passed.😢⁣ ⁣ After getting to know that side of my family & really falling in love with them, I seriously wanted to incorporate his family name – what would have been my last name – in our son’s name. Rogan. What a great name, right?!⁣ But we decided against it. ⁣ We talked about it for a long time and realized it may be too much too soon. I only just met them and my brothers aren’t quite comfortable with me- i haven’t even met them yet. …Maybe it would be too intense for them?🤷🏼‍♀️ And that’s honestly the last thing I would want.⁣ ⁣ Sooooo, after debating and debating we ended up on a *perfect* name for @babyboyhehner – and we made a little YouTube video so Gracie can be part of the reveal! I linked it in my bio for ya or you can just go to Hot Marriage Cool Parents on YouTube! Yayyyyy!🥰⁣ ⁣ WE ARE SO EXCITED TO FINALLY HAVE A NAME FOR THIS SWEET BOY! Now, I can’t wait to see his face! SOON! So soon!🙏🏻💙 ⁣ ⁣ #38weekspregnant #rainbowbaby #pregnant #babyboy #pregnancy #marriedatfirstsight #MAFS #baby

A few days later, Otis shared a cute post that showed her burgeoning belly at 37 weeks pregnant. She painted a bomb on the front of it, which Hehner pretended to light. Another photo showed Hehner hugging her belly after the decided on a name. While it was easy for them to pick Henley’s name, they went “back and forth” about what to call their baby boy.

Last month, Otis celebrated their six-year anniversary, reminding her followers that she wasn’t even attracted to Hehner when they first met. But she believed in the process and wanted to start a family above anything else.

She offered advice for anyone who is searching for their partner. “If youve been searching but haven’t found ‘the one’ yet—my best advice is to keep your heart/mind open & try not to ‘judge a book by its cover,'” she wrote on March 23. “If I had walked away bc I wasn’t ‘attracted’ I would’ve missed out on the love of my life. Physical attraction can grow & true love will come over time if it’s with the right person. Trust me on this one!”

Don’t miss Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? when it airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

