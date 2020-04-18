Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton’s House: The Farm They Call Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton are filming a new series, Friday Night In with the Morgans, for AMC from their upstate New York farm. Learn more about the house they call home below.

Friday Night In with the Morgans is filmed on the property that the couple calls “Mischief Farm,” TooFab reported. The series is being filmed in a studio that Jeffrey Dean Morgan built in about three days. The house itself is busy and noisy, filled with the Morgans’ two happy children (daughter George, who’s 2, and son Gus, who’s 10.) When Morgan spoke with TooFab, he said he had a dozen ducks with him and a dog hanging around waiting for a duck to drop to the ground. “I’m not even joking,” he said.

He said they were raising ducks in their living room (hence the special studio room for the series itself.) “We had to build a studio just to get away from the madhouse for 45 minutes to film the show,” he told TooFab.

In an interview with TV Insider, Morgan said he’s not sleeping much these days because his mind’s going 100 miles a minute all the time and there’s just too much to do. “We’ve got a farm to keep running,” he said, and Burton is making masks for hospitals.

Hillarie Burton said that they live in a beautiful agricultural farming community in a small town in upstate New York and they’d like to bring their neighbors into the new series too.

“I think the expertise that exists in our community is really important,” she told TV Insider during their interview. “So like Jeff said, we have our personal physician on the first episode. The second episode of the show we have our local farmer who taught us everything about farming.”

The couple lives on a 100-acre farm in Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie Journal reported. They have many “residents” on their farm, including Diane, the emu, who loves apples and her love, Jack the donkey.

“He’s chivalrous. It’s a beautiful relationship. They really love each other,” Burton said about the donkey and emu.

A quick update to those interested… J&D made it HOME. They spent the day exploring new digs… and I just tucked them in to bed with some berries for Diane, apple for Jack. Family is in love with its newest members. Thanks to @waterfowlrescue the world needs more of you. Xojd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) December 5, 2018

The couple adopted the bonded pair after seeing a call for help on social media. Burton told Poughkeepsie Journal that she’s chopping wood a lot and they’re growing fruit and vegetables.

The animals on their farm include eight alpaca, three Highland cattle, five miniature donkeys, cows, two dogs, chickens, and ducks.

Burton said the community they live in values preservation and the arts. They shop in nearby Rhinebeck. She said watching each other do work on their property really grew their relationship and they respected each other so much more.

Burton said they named the farm Mischief Farm because when they first toured it years ago, they saw some pet headstones on the property that were hand-carved and both pets were named Mischief.

She said deciding to move from Hollywood to the Hudson Valley wasn’t easy, but they don’t live to work anymore. “You work to live here,” she told Poughkeepsie Journal.

Here are some more photos of the farm.

Zeus and bandit. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8bUKn6VloY — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 18, 2020

This is silvercoin. Almost died last week. Guts got twisted. First time out of barn… but look behind him. Best buddy zeus has been VERY worried. Now they talking and just staring at eachother. Pretty sweet the love these two share. Been together entire lives. pic.twitter.com/1aen5komE9 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 18, 2020

iPhone camera pretty incredible. It’s pitch black out here… wanted to see if I could see Alexander, Peggy and Alice… god forbid they stop eating and sleep! They eating. 1230am. Incredible for a damn phone camera. Xojd pic.twitter.com/9jPeQpRG8P — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 18, 2020

Thank you so much Brian!!!! https://t.co/US72UdQpZr — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) April 15, 2020

On my way to see creatures. pic.twitter.com/DsgY3xK3QJ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 18, 2020

You can learn more about Mischief Farm on the couple’s website here.

The farm has its own Instagram account here.

