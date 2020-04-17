Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton’s New Show: Time & Channel Tonight

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton are hosting a new show tonight on TV called Friday Night In with the Morgans. This promises to be a great break for anyone who’s feeling some withdrawals from The Walking Dead, along with a fun look at what it’s like to be on a farm in upstate New York during this coronavirus pandemic. The show is going to have some great special guests tonight too. Read on to find out what time and channel the show will be on, along with more details.

TIME & DATE: Friday Night In with the Morgans will premiere tonight: Friday, April 17, 2020. The show may start a little later than you’re expecting. It premieres at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) The first episode will be 30 minutes long.

The description on TV Guide reads: “Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Christian Serratos from ‘The Walking Dead’ and the Morgan’s local family physician, all appear via video chat.”

Episode 2 is scheduled to air on Friday, April 24. For this next episode, Sarah Wayne Callies and Sophia Bush will chat with the Morgans via video chat, TV Guide noted.

CHANNEL: Friday Night In with the Morgans will air on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

In an interview with TooFab, Jeffrey Dean Morgan said that the idea for the show came to him when he guest-starred on Talking Dead remotely after the pandemic shutdowns started. He said: “I just had this thought that there was something that maybe we could do, we could put together. I didn’t know what it was, but I emailed the head of AMC and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think about doing something — and I’m not sure exactly what it is — but, you know, we could kind of talk to our friends and check in, see how people are doing, the people that are doing good out there and doing something with the coronavirus. Check in with them and see exactly what they’re doing.”

Morgan said the idea was green-lit within an hour. Hilarie Burton told TooFab that she didn’t know about the idea until someone else at AMC texted her about it.

Right now things are pretty chaotic at their home, Morgan told TooFab. But that will make the show even more interesting and entertaining.

Tonight’s episode is going to feature Jensen Ackles, from Supernatural (where he stars as main character Dean Winchester), and his wife Danneel. The two actually set up Burton and Morgan. Local doctor and friend Dr. Sharagim Kemp will also be a guest tonight.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Morgan on 'Friday Night In with the Morgans' | TV InsiderThe Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and actress/writer/producer Hilarie Burton Morgan talk about their new AMC talk show, Friday Night In with the Morgans, their Comfort TV, and much more from their home in upstate NY. Visit TV Insider for more news: http://www.tvinsider.com FOLLOW US: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/tvinsider Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvinsider Instagram: http://instagram.com/tvinsider 2020-04-16T18:35:45.000Z

In an interview with TV Insider, the couple said they got sucked into Tiger King on Netflix and they’re watching a ton of kid stuff, like Frozen and The Lion King.

Morgan and Burton said they’d been wanting to do something in the reality world for years, and now the opportunity has arrived.

