WATCH: Jenelle Evans Posts Poolside Bikini Video

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posted a new video to Instagram on Wednesday where she showed off her bikini body. The star made the video to hit back at followers who had negative comments about her weight.

She captioned the video: “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in early 2019. But the former reality TV star said she was getting tired of the show. Over the years I was just very open and honest and raw and then I got to the point where it was hard for me to trust [the producers] anymore,” Jenelle said on iClick TV’s “Dirty Reality” podcast.

“I didn’t know what was about to air,” she added. “We would film happy scenes and it would never make the cut. I just felt like my reputation to them was ‘the bad one’ and I just feel like I got cut off there and couldn’t continue.”