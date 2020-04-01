Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Are Engaged & Wedding Planning

A new season of MTV’s The Challenge is underway tonight and many might be wondering why Zach Nichols isn’t accompanying Jenna Compono on this season. Fans can rest assured that the popular couple hasn’t broken up, and they’re stronger than ever. Challenge stars Zach and Jenna are currently engaged and planning their wedding.

Zach popped the question just before Christmas at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. Jenna posted about the proposal on Instagram on December 21, 2019, with the caption: “I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into!… I said yes.”

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Zach explained the significance behind the proposal location: “We went on one of our first dates there. Jenna actually showed up four hours late and the second she showed up and went to take a photo, the lights went out. So our picture was next to an unlit tree. We’ve gone to the tree every year since but we’ve gotten there much earlier since the first year!”

Jenna said that “I was so surprised! We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City. I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn’t be happier.”

Jenna & Zach Are Now Planning Their Wedding, Which Is Set for February 13, 2021

According to Jenna’s Instagram, the two are set to marry on February 13, 2021.

They have started a YouTube channel to document the process, posting the introduction video on March 19, 2020. Jenna explained in the video that they would be showing “all the engagement parties, you’re gonna meet families, the bridal party, the groomsmen.”

Zach said that he hasn’t been doing any of the planning, it’s all been Jenna. He added that they would be showing exclusive footage of the proposal, the engagement party, and more. Jenna said fans would see a different side of her because she is a “bridezilla,” whereas Zach described himself as the “chillest groom of all time.”

The Two Met in 2015 on the 26th Season of ‘The Challenge’ & Have Had a Rocky Relationship

The two met in 2015 on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2, the 26th season of the show. They’ve had a bit of a rocky relationship since then, dating on and off. They were still dating in 2016 when Jenna appeared solo on The Challenge: Rivals III. During one shocking scene, when Jenna called Zach back home, he referred to her by a different girl’s name.

They split up and they didn’t appear on the same season again until Invasion of the Champions in July 2017, but Zach’s early exit prevented them from possibly rekindling their romance. Both Challenge vets appeared on Champs vs. Stars season 2, which Jenna left early after suffering a foot fracture. They got back together soon after. Jenna told MTV News: “Zach and I got back together immediately after Champs vs Stars. Being that we met on The Challenge years ago, whenever we film together it brings back memories, which brings us even closer.”

They had some tense moments on War of the Worlds in 2019 when a fellow contestant revealed that Zach had been on dating app Bumble. About the situation, Jenna told MTV that “I was hoping it was going to be a really good season for us — we both get a lot of anxiety on the show. Having our relationship out there is very hard, rather than just going on the show single or your guy being at home.”

She continued, “We were in the limelight, and if we fight, everyone knows about it. Everyone chimes in and gives their opinion. Stuff gets blown up. If we were fighting at home, it’s a secluded situation. This season was not my best with Zach, unfortunately.” At the reunion for War of the Worlds, they revealed that they had “worked through it.”

