Brian Dennehy Is Survived by His Wife of 30 Years, Jennifer Arnott

Jennifer Arnott is the wife of veteran Tommy Boy actor Brian Dennehy. The Hollywood star died on April 15 in Connecticut, TMZ reported. He was 81 years old. The actor, whose career spanned five decades, died of natural causes. There will not be an autopsy.

Arnott & Dennehy Married in 1988

Dennehy and his wife Arnott had been together for more than 30 years. They had two children together, Cormac and Sarah. Dennehy has three children from his first marriage to Judith Scheff. They were married from 1959⁠ to ⁠1974.

The veteran actor hadn’t talked much about his past relationships. He told Columbia College Today that he regretted not being around enough to raise his oldest three children, but was enjoying the chance to get to know his grandchildren.

Dennehy joked that he and Arnott lived on a farm in “the unfashionable part” of Connecticut. “My neighbors have refrigerators on their porches, wear camouflage and drive pick-ups,” he told the publication. “There’s not an espresso machine within 50 miles, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Big Bird is the other celebrity in the area, and as far as I’m concerned he’s No. 1.”

When he was younger, Dennehy once said that focusing on women and drink was something he used to do when he was a self-described “functional alcoholic.”

“I have an obsessive personality,” he told Life magazine in 1990, as noted by Columbia College Today. “With one substance or another I can go from stage A to stage F in addiction in about a week and a half.”

The veteran actor once told the New York Times that he didn’t throw “your typical L.A. parties, where everyone sips a little wine and goes home at 10 o’clock. At my parties, the sheriff’s department comes three or four times a night.”

When he was younger, he would hire a chauffeur to take him and his friends to bars on St. Patrick’s Day. “Invariably we would wind up with the driver drunk and someone else having to drive,” he said. “But that was in my callow youth, which is long gone.”

Dennehy Had Nearly 200 Movie and TV Credits

In 2001, Dennehy won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor for the film Death of a Salesman. He was also a theater actor who won two Tony Awards. One was for the theater version of Death of a Salesman, and the other was in 2003 for Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

The actor, who got his start in Hollywood in the 70s, was best known for TV shows like “M*A*S*H, Kojak, Lou Grant and Dallas. In 1981, he landed a recurring role on Dynasty.

Following his TV career, Dennehy went on to star in a slew of films. He famously played Sheriff Teasle in First Blood, Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo action movie. He appeared in hit flicks like Cocoon, The Belly of an Architect, Silverado, Presumed Innocent, Best Seller and Romeo + Juliet.

Most recently, fans might have seen him on the hit show The Blacklist or voicing the character Django in Ratatouille. According to the Internet Movie Database, he has almost 200 movie and TV credits to his name.

Dennehy is survived by his wife and his five children.

